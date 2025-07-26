News 9

Record heatwave grips Korea

[Anchor]

It has been an unprecedented heatwave that we have never experienced before.

The intensity of the heat was unusual today (July 26), and the daytime temperature in some areas of Seoul and Gyeonggi exceeded 39 degrees.

August hasn't even started yet, and we are left wondering if we can get through this summer safely. First, let's report on the scorching heat that has engulfed urban areas nationwide.

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

At 3 PM, the buildings viewed from Namsan in Seoul were all red.

When measured with a thermal imaging thermometer, the temperature of the buildings rose to 40 degrees.

Despite the sweltering heat, people have come out for outings.

They hold up their outerwear to shield themselves from the scorching sunlight.

[Son Nam-yong/Resident of Suwon, Gyeonggi Province: "I think this is my 50th time visiting (Namsan). Today feels the hottest. I can hardly breathe."]

The Gwangjang Market is bustling even in the blazing heat.

The temperature under the glass roof is nearing 50 degrees.

The ice under the fish laid out on the stalls melts quickly, and the faces of merchants frying pancakes in front of griddles over 100 degrees are flushed red.

[Kim Young-soon/Gwangjang Market Merchant: "Even with a fan on it's not cool. It's hot. Business is not good."]

People are carrying various portable fans and hand fans, but they still seem exhausted from the heat.

After looking around the market for over an hour, my whole body was drenched in sweat, and my body temperature exceeded 38 degrees.

Tourists also couldn't escape the heat.

[Hayashida Koichi & Hayashida Hitomi/Japanese Tourists: "It's so hot that my shirt is already soaked."]

With heatwave warnings in effect for most areas of Seoul and Gyeonggi Province for the third consecutive day, the maximum daytime temperatures in ares of Dongjak in Seoul, and Gapyeong and Anseong in Gyeonggi Province exceeded 39 degrees.

On just yesterday alone, 87 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 2,181, and one person has died, making the total fatalities 11 so far.

As crowds flocked to water parks and other cool spots during the heat, accidents also followed.

This afternoon, a man in his 20s who was snorkeling at Wolyeong Port in Hallim-eup, Jeju, drowned.

In Jin-an, Jeollabuk-do Province, and Jinha Beach in Ulsan, two people also lost their lives due to water-related accidents.

KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

