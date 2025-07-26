News 9

Heatwave to persist in Seoul

[Anchor]

You should brace yourselves for this heatwave, which is expected to continue until next week, when August begins.

It’s now just past 9 PM. Let’s connect with our meteorologist Lee Jeong-hoon at Yeouido Hangang Park, to check on the current conditions.

Reporter Lee, is there at least a breeze by the river at night? Or is it still very hot?

[Reporter]

Yes, even the breeze coming from the river feels hot, and it is still quite warm out here.

We can confirm this in numbers.

The thermometer I’m holding is still showing temperatures above 30 degrees.

Today (July 26), the heat has not subsided even well past sunset.

In Seoul, the highest temperature was recorded after 5 PM.

As a result, the cooling down process is slow.

Temperatures are not expected to drop much overnight, with the low in Seoul forecasted to be around 28 degrees.

That means we’re
This means that we will be experiencing our eighth consecutive tropical night.

[Anchor]

Is this not a disaster-level heat wave? How long do we have to struggle against this heat?

[Reporter]

Following today’s heat, it looks like the metropolitan area is expected to be the hottest in the country again tonight and tomorrow (July 27).

Tomorrow, the daytime temperature in Seoul is forecast to reach 37 degrees, which is higher than Daegu and Gangneung, both expected to reach 35 degrees.

The Korean Peninsula has recently been covered by a hot high-pressure system, resulting in clear weather every day.

Additionally, the southeast winds from the tropical depression in the south are heating up as they pass over the inland areas, resulting in extreme heat in the metropolitan area.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that tomorrow will mark a turning point, with temperatures expected to drop by 1 to 2 degrees starting next week, but many areas will continue to experience heatwaves and tropical nights.

This has been a report from Yeouido Hangang Park.

