News 9

Jewelry seized in Kim Keon-hee probe

입력 2025.07.26 (23:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We reported yesterday (July 25) that the special investigation team secured a necklace, presumed to have been worn by Kim Keon-hee during her overseas trips, through a search and seizure operation.

It has now been confirmed that in addition to the necklace, several other pieces of jewelry were also seized.

The special investigation team is looking into whether there is a link to Mrs. Kim.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Park Chan.

[Report]

The special investigation team, which confirmed the necklace believed to have been worn by Kim Keon-hee, went out for a search and seizure operation.

Since it was a light piece of jewelry, they only took a small yellow box.

However, two and a half hours later, larger boxes were urgently brought in, resulting in a total of three boxes of seized items.

[“How many necklaces did you seize? Did you perhaps find any bracelets?”]

The seized items from the home of Mrs. Kim's relative reportedly include several high-value pieces of jewelry and ornaments.

These items are said to be different from the jewelry Mrs. Kim wore during her NATO trip.

The special investigation team is examining whether these newly discovered items are connected to Mrs. Kim.

Since they were discovered along with the necklace that had been missing for three years, it is difficult to rule out the possibility that Mrs. Kim's side intentionally hid these items.

If the high-value jewelry worth over 5 million won belongs to Mrs. Kim, she would be subject to asset reporting requirements under the Public Service Ethics Act.

If they were received as gifts, the Anti-Corruption Act could apply.

To clarify these suspicions, the special investigation team is analyzing CCTV footage to identify individuals who entered and exited this relative's home and has seized their mobile phone for analysis.

Additionally, since Mrs. Kim's side claimed that the jewelry worn during the trip was imitation, the authenticity of these items is also being investigated.

Meanwhile, the martial law special investigation team summoned former Minister Lee Sang-min for nearly 19 hours of intense questioning regarding allegations that he ordered power outages during the martial law period.

Former Minister Lee is reportedly still strongly denying the allegations, and it has been reported that the special investigation team is also considering requesting a detention warrant.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Jewelry seized in Kim Keon-hee probe
    • 입력 2025-07-26 23:53:28
    News 9
[Anchor]

We reported yesterday (July 25) that the special investigation team secured a necklace, presumed to have been worn by Kim Keon-hee during her overseas trips, through a search and seizure operation.

It has now been confirmed that in addition to the necklace, several other pieces of jewelry were also seized.

The special investigation team is looking into whether there is a link to Mrs. Kim.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Park Chan.

[Report]

The special investigation team, which confirmed the necklace believed to have been worn by Kim Keon-hee, went out for a search and seizure operation.

Since it was a light piece of jewelry, they only took a small yellow box.

However, two and a half hours later, larger boxes were urgently brought in, resulting in a total of three boxes of seized items.

[“How many necklaces did you seize? Did you perhaps find any bracelets?”]

The seized items from the home of Mrs. Kim's relative reportedly include several high-value pieces of jewelry and ornaments.

These items are said to be different from the jewelry Mrs. Kim wore during her NATO trip.

The special investigation team is examining whether these newly discovered items are connected to Mrs. Kim.

Since they were discovered along with the necklace that had been missing for three years, it is difficult to rule out the possibility that Mrs. Kim's side intentionally hid these items.

If the high-value jewelry worth over 5 million won belongs to Mrs. Kim, she would be subject to asset reporting requirements under the Public Service Ethics Act.

If they were received as gifts, the Anti-Corruption Act could apply.

To clarify these suspicions, the special investigation team is analyzing CCTV footage to identify individuals who entered and exited this relative's home and has seized their mobile phone for analysis.

Additionally, since Mrs. Kim's side claimed that the jewelry worn during the trip was imitation, the authenticity of these items is also being investigated.

Meanwhile, the martial law special investigation team summoned former Minister Lee Sang-min for nearly 19 hours of intense questioning regarding allegations that he ordered power outages during the martial law period.

Former Minister Lee is reportedly still strongly denying the allegations, and it has been reported that the special investigation team is also considering requesting a detention warrant.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.
박찬
박찬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

끝모를 불볕더위 “숨 쉬기도 힘들어요”

끝모를 불볕더위 “숨 쉬기도 힘들어요”
오늘도 수도권 ‘극한 폭염’…<br>언제까지 이어지나?

오늘도 수도권 ‘극한 폭염’…언제까지 이어지나?
[단독] 김 여사 인척 집은 비밀창고?…고가 장신구 추가 압수

[단독] 김 여사 인척 집은 비밀창고?…고가 장신구 추가 압수
관세협상 막판 총력…<br>다음 주 구윤철·베센트 만나

관세협상 막판 총력…다음 주 구윤철·베센트 만나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.