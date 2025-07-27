Final push in tariff negotiations

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Next news.



The deadline for the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States is less now than a week away.



In an effort to reach an agreement, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan has been negotiating for a second day at the home of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, but it has not been easy.



The presidential office confirmed that the U.S. negotiating team has shown a strong interest in the shipbuilding sector, and Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol, whose departure was canceled two days ago, will visit the U.S. next week for final negotiations.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



The presidential office held a trade policy meeting for a second day to review the negotiation situation.



The Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy and head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, who are currently staying in the United States, attended via video conference.



Minister Kim Jung-kwan continued negotiations for the second day at the home of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, stating that they've confirmed the U.S. side's high interest in the shipbuilding sector.



Earlier, the presidential office announced that the two countries agreed to specify cooperation measures in strategic manufacturing sectors such as shipbuilding, and that dialogue would continue.



[Kim Yong-beom/Head of Policy Office, Presidential Office/Yesterday: "We will explain the additional details we have supplemented, listen to the U.S. position, and continue negotiations in that manner."]



Higher-level negotiations that were abruptly postponed before our delegation's departure will also resume.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Koo Yun-cheol will meet alone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week to continue the final negotiations.



Foreign Minister Park Jin will also hold a separate meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.



Depending on how the negotiations progress, the previously canceled '2+2 trade consultation' between the heads of finance and trade of South Korea and the U.S., which was previously canceled, may be reopened.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!