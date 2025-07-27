News 9

Final push in tariff negotiations

입력 2025.07.27 (00:14)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Next news.

The deadline for the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States is less now than a week away.

In an effort to reach an agreement, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan has been negotiating for a second day at the home of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, but it has not been easy.

The presidential office confirmed that the U.S. negotiating team has shown a strong interest in the shipbuilding sector, and Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol, whose departure was canceled two days ago, will visit the U.S. next week for final negotiations.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

The presidential office held a trade policy meeting for a second day to review the negotiation situation.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy and head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, who are currently staying in the United States, attended via video conference.

Minister Kim Jung-kwan continued negotiations for the second day at the home of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, stating that they've confirmed the U.S. side's high interest in the shipbuilding sector.

Earlier, the presidential office announced that the two countries agreed to specify cooperation measures in strategic manufacturing sectors such as shipbuilding, and that dialogue would continue.

[Kim Yong-beom/Head of Policy Office, Presidential Office/Yesterday: "We will explain the additional details we have supplemented, listen to the U.S. position, and continue negotiations in that manner."]

Higher-level negotiations that were abruptly postponed before our delegation's departure will also resume.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Koo Yun-cheol will meet alone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week to continue the final negotiations.

Foreign Minister Park Jin will also hold a separate meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Depending on how the negotiations progress, the previously canceled '2+2 trade consultation' between the heads of finance and trade of South Korea and the U.S., which was previously canceled, may be reopened.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Final push in tariff negotiations
    • 입력 2025-07-27 00:14:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Next news.

The deadline for the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States is less now than a week away.

In an effort to reach an agreement, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan has been negotiating for a second day at the home of the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, but it has not been easy.

The presidential office confirmed that the U.S. negotiating team has shown a strong interest in the shipbuilding sector, and Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol, whose departure was canceled two days ago, will visit the U.S. next week for final negotiations.

Lee Hee-yeon reports.

[Report]

The presidential office held a trade policy meeting for a second day to review the negotiation situation.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy and head of the Trade Negotiation Headquarters, who are currently staying in the United States, attended via video conference.

Minister Kim Jung-kwan continued negotiations for the second day at the home of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, stating that they've confirmed the U.S. side's high interest in the shipbuilding sector.

Earlier, the presidential office announced that the two countries agreed to specify cooperation measures in strategic manufacturing sectors such as shipbuilding, and that dialogue would continue.

[Kim Yong-beom/Head of Policy Office, Presidential Office/Yesterday: "We will explain the additional details we have supplemented, listen to the U.S. position, and continue negotiations in that manner."]

Higher-level negotiations that were abruptly postponed before our delegation's departure will also resume.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Koo Yun-cheol will meet alone with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent next week to continue the final negotiations.

Foreign Minister Park Jin will also hold a separate meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Depending on how the negotiations progress, the previously canceled '2+2 trade consultation' between the heads of finance and trade of South Korea and the U.S., which was previously canceled, may be reopened.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국 압박 추가 카드 고심…조선 협력 중심 15% 방어 총력

미국 압박 추가 카드 고심…조선 협력 중심 15% 방어 총력
극한 폭염, 이번 주 금요일까지 더 간다

극한 폭염, 이번 주 금요일까지 더 간다
[단독] 특검, ‘김건희 순방 목걸이’ 뇌물죄 적시…‘귀중품 보관’ 인척 소환

[단독] 특검, ‘김건희 순방 목걸이’ 뇌물죄 적시…‘귀중품 보관’ 인척 소환
정동영 “한미연합연습 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”

정동영 “한미연합연습 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.