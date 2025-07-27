News 9

Korea missing from Trump trade talks

[Anchor]

Our government has entered an emergency response mode, but it's difficult to grasp the true intentions of President Trump, who is the key figure in the negotiations.

While he mentioned evaluations of tariff negotiations with major countries, he left out South Korea, leading to various interpretations about whether this is a deliberate strategy of neglect or an indication of no significant complaints.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting from Washington.

[Report]

President Trump has invited EU leaders to Scotland for the final negotiations on trade agreements with the EU.

Trump mentioned that he is somewhat satisfied with the agreement under discussion, but added that the possibility of reaching a final deal is fifty-fifty.

He suggested that if the EU wants to lower reciprocal tariff rates to 15% like Japan, he is suggesting that they bring better conditions.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "The sticking points are having to do with maybe 20 different things. You don't want to listen to all of them."]

President Trump also continues to pressure countries with which negotiations have not yet taken place.

He indicated that almost all negotiations would be concluded by August 1, suggesting a comprehensive processing policy.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "August 1st is going to come, and we will have most of our deals finished, if not all."]

He also mentioned the status of trade negotiations with major trading partners.

He stated that the framework for trade with China, which will hold its third round of high-level talks starting the day after tomorrow, is in place.

He said that there would likely be no negotiations with Canada, only tariffs imposed, and welcomed Australia's decision to import U.S. beef.

However, Trump made no specific mention of negotiations with South Korea.

This has led to interpretations that it could be a deliberate negotiation tactic, or simply a sign that the U.S. has no major complaints.

The White House said that negotiations with South Korea, aimed at lowering unfair trade barriers and improving market access for U.S. companies, are "productive."

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

