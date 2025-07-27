Probe into Incheon police delay

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A father in his 60s shot his son with a shotgun.



There is controversy over the police’s delayed response to the shooting incident in Incheon.



The time taken from the initial report to police entry was 72 minutes, raising questions about whether this delay was excessive.



The police explained that the delay was an unavoidable safety precaution, but the recorded transcript from the time of the report reveals unclear circumstances.



The National Police Agency has begun an investigation.



Moon Ye-seul reports.



[Report]



On the night of the 20th, when the Incheon shooting incident occurred.



The first report stating, "My husband has been shot," was received by the police at 9:31 PM.



The police arrived at the scene within 10 minutes but waited for the special forces to arrive.



The special forces arrived at the scene around 10:16 PM and entered the victim's home around 10:43 PM.



It took 72 minutes from the intial report to entry.



The victim was transported to the hospital after the police arrived but unfortunately passed away.



The police explained that the delay was "an unavoidable choice for safety."



[Lee Heon/Incheon Yeonsu Police Station Criminal Division Chief/July 21st: "Based on the report, we had no choice but to judge that the suspect was inside, and we were waiting for the police special forces to prevent additional harm."]



However, the recorded transcript from the time of the report reveals signs of inadequate police response, fueling controversy.



In the transcript, the victim's wife, Mrs. A, urgently asks, "I will open the front door, when will you come up?" but the police officer responds, "I don't know the floor number," and says, "The on-site officer will call you," before hanging up.



Afterward, Mrs. A urged, "Please call back quickly," but the police only entered the scene an hour later and discovered that the suspect had already fled.



It is reported that it was nearly 30 minutes later that they checked the CCTV footage showing the suspect's movements.



The police have launched an investigation.



The National Police Agency's Inspection Office stated that they will closely verify whether there were any shortcomings in the initial response at the scene.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!