Prostate cancer rising in Korea

[Anchor]

A type of cancer that even the President of the United States, who receives the best medical care in the world, could not escape was prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer, often called the 'silent killer of old age,' is rapidly increasing among men in South Korea.

There are projections in the medical community that it will soon surpass lung cancer to become the most common cancer among Korean men.

Reporter Song Hyung-guk covers the causes and prevention methods.

[Report]

Former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, former French President François Mitterrand, and former South African President Nelson Mandela have all battled prostate cancer.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden revealed in May that his prostate cancer had metastasized to his bones.

[Joe Biden/Former U.S. President/May 30: "It's not in any organs, my bones are strong."]

Foreign media reported that he had not undergone the PSA test, which is primarily used for detecting prostate cancer, since 2014, highlighting the importance of regular screenings.

A 58-year-old man who underwent prostate cancer surgery last month is recovering his daily life without any issues.

[Kim Dai-sik/Prostate Cancer Patient: "In fact, I had no symptoms. There are some tests that require out-of-pocket payment in the national health screening, and one of them was the PSA test, which showed abnormal findings..."]

Thanks to opting for the prostate-specific antigen test, early detection was possible.

Prostate cancer has a relatively straightforward treatment with a 5-year relative survival rate exceeding 96%. However, this rate drops below 50% when it reaches the stage of distant metastasis, meaning it has spread to bones or organs.

The incidence of prostate cancer, which was fewer than 10,000 cases in 2013, has continuously increased, rising to the 4th most common cancer among Korean men. According to the latest national statistics at the end of 2022, it has surpassed 20,000 cases and is approaching the top rank.

[Jeon Seong-su/Professor of Urology at Samsung Medical Center: "It may soon become the number one cancer. Age is one of the biggest factors, and as the life expectancy of Korean men continues to increase, it is natural for prostate cancer to rise."]

Prostate cancer accounts for over 40% of cases in men in their 70s, and about 93% of cases occur in those over 60 years old.

Due to aging and Westernized dietary habits, the annual incidence of prostate cancer has reached 20,000, but it is not included in the national cancer screening program, so individuals currently need to take the responsibility for getting tested.

A robotic arm controlled by a surgeon precisely excises the affected tissue.

Prostate cancer has a high survival rate if detected early, and robotic surgery, which has very low risks of bleeding and complications, is becoming common.

Men over 50 should pay attention to their daily lifestyle habits.

[Jeon Seong-su/Professor of Urology at Samsung Medical Center: "I recommend consuming foods rich in vegetables and fruits. Secondly, I advise walking or exercising for more than 30 minutes at least five days a week to the point of sweating."]

The medical community, including the Urological Oncology Society, emphasizes that prostate cancer screening should be included in the national cancer screening program.

This is KBS News, Song Hyung-guk reporting.

