News 9

Thailand-Cambodia border clash

입력 2025.07.27 (01:22)

[Anchor]

We continue with news of war from Southeast Asia.

Thailand and Cambodia are in their third day of armed conflict at the border, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians.

A large-scale engagement involving rocket launchers. How did it come to this?
Our correspondent Jeong Yoon-seop reports from Bangkok.

[Report]

The ancient temple of Ta Moan Thom is located on the border between Thailand and Cambodia.

The border runs through the temple, so the military of both countries jointly manages it.

However, on the 15th, an argument broke out between a tourist from Cambodia and a Thai soldier.

[Cambodian Tourist · Thai Soldier: "This tree is the border line. That's why I'm standing here. (You can't!) Why can't I?"]

As soldiers from both countries gathered, a scuffle ensued, and an evacuation order was issued amid the tense atmosphere.

The day after the evacuation order was issued, this is in front of Ta Moan Thom temple.

While tourist access has resumed and daily life has returned, the tension remains high.

The day before yesterday, the two countries' militaries, which had been in a standoff, eventually clashed using heavy weapons.

The gunfire has escalated into large-scale engagements at multiple locations along the 800 km border between the two countries.

As of today, over the past three days, around 30 people have died in both countries, with most of the casualties being civilians living in border villages.

Martial law has been declared in some areas of Thailand, and over 100,000 residents from both countries have evacuated.

[Tam Bon Yaondi / Resident of Thai Border Village: "If this situation continues, it will inevitably lead to a larger battle. It would be really nice if this situation could end."]

The international community, including the UN Security Council, has called for an immediate ceasefire.

However, both countries agree to a ceasefire but insist that the other side must stop attacking first.

This is Jeong Yoon-seop reporting for KBS News from Bangkok.

