Horror theater chills heatwave
입력 2025.07.27 (01:22)
[Anchor]
The most classic way to beat the heat is to watch a scary movie.
Now, how about a scary play?
The dizzying moments of horror unfolding right before your eyes, the suffocating fear that feels so real!
Let’s blow away the heat for a moment.
Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop introduces it.
[Report]
At 2:22 AM, when the pitch-black darkness descends.
[“Aaaah~”]
A scream and an unknown sound envelop the house.
The homeowner, Jenny, confesses this fact in front of her friends gathered for a housewarming party.
[“I think I can hear spirits.”]
She suggests that they track down the source of the sound together.
[“Don’t go! Just until 2:22. I wish for both of you to stay.”]
The psychology of the characters chasing the strange phenomena and its identity unfolds.
[“You don’t believe me, do you? (I should have stayed home.) You don’t believe me? You don’t believe your wife?”]
Lighting and sound drive the stage into horror.
[Ivy/Role of Jenny: “There’s fun in discovering some hidden things in this work, and the fun of finding hidden clues..”]
There’s also a slightly different kind of horror.
Pale faces, cold clothing, strange smells.
[“Hello? I said hello! (What are you doing here?)”]
Oscar is drawn to a girl with a bizarre aura.
[“Thank you for helping! (Yeah. Aah!)”]
Murders continue around the girl.
[Baek Seung-yeon/Role of Eli: “From the moment you enter the theater, there’s an atmosphere created by the air or temperature or the stage. It’s very mysterious...”]
It offers the audience a unique fear that is different from movies, experienced directly from the audience seats.
This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
[Anchor]
