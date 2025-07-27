Horror theater chills heatwave

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The most classic way to beat the heat is to watch a scary movie.



Now, how about a scary play?



The dizzying moments of horror unfolding right before your eyes, the suffocating fear that feels so real!



Let’s blow away the heat for a moment.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop introduces it.



[Report]



At 2:22 AM, when the pitch-black darkness descends.



[“Aaaah~”]



A scream and an unknown sound envelop the house.



The homeowner, Jenny, confesses this fact in front of her friends gathered for a housewarming party.



[“I think I can hear spirits.”]



She suggests that they track down the source of the sound together.



[“Don’t go! Just until 2:22. I wish for both of you to stay.”]



The psychology of the characters chasing the strange phenomena and its identity unfolds.



[“You don’t believe me, do you? (I should have stayed home.) You don’t believe me? You don’t believe your wife?”]



Lighting and sound drive the stage into horror.



[Ivy/Role of Jenny: “There’s fun in discovering some hidden things in this work, and the fun of finding hidden clues..”]



There’s also a slightly different kind of horror.



Pale faces, cold clothing, strange smells.



[“Hello? I said hello! (What are you doing here?)”]



Oscar is drawn to a girl with a bizarre aura.



[“Thank you for helping! (Yeah. Aah!)”]



Murders continue around the girl.



[Baek Seung-yeon/Role of Eli: “From the moment you enter the theater, there’s an atmosphere created by the air or temperature or the stage. It’s very mysterious...”]



It offers the audience a unique fear that is different from movies, experienced directly from the audience seats.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!