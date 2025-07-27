News 9

Anticlimactic Ryu-Kim showdown

[Anchor]

Two pitchers who have represented Korean baseball for over 10 years, Ryu Hyun-jin of Hanwha and Kim Kwang-hyun of SSG, faced off in a historic match for the first time since their professional debuts.

Dubbed the 'Ryu-Kim Showdown', it drew immense attention from the baseball community, but the outcome was decided in just one inning.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Despite the extreme heat with a heatwave warning in effect, fans camped out overnight in front of the Daejeon stadium to witness the 'Ryu-Kim Showdown'.

[Kim Bok-geun/Hanwha Fan: "I set up a tent here around 9 PM yesterday and slept with my friends. My body is a bit tired, but I think I waited because I really wanted to see it."]

Lee Jae-won, the catcher who has transitioned from receiving Kim Kwang-hyun's pitches to now teaming up with Ryu Hyun-jin, expressed regret that the matchup between the two players has only now come to fruition.

[Lee Jae-won/Hanwha Catcher: "I think this is a really good matchup for Korean professional baseball. I wish it had happened a bit earlier, but I’m just disappointed that it happened so late..."]

With many fans watching, the mere sight of the two players warming up before the game elicited cheers from the crowd.

Although it was highlighted as a monumental matchup, the outcome was surprisingly anticlimactic.

Ryu Hyun-jin struggled with his control and was hit hard from the start, allowing five runs in one inning before being shockingly pulled from the game.

In contrast, Kim Kwang-hyun showcased stable pitching.

He only allowed two runs through the sixth inning, satisfying the expectations of fans who had been waiting for the 'Ryu-Kim Showdown'.

Although the nature of the competition was different from what was anticipated, the mere meeting of the two players made for an exciting day in the baseball community.

KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

