Lee Jung-hoo breaks slump

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball showcased a multi-hit game after returning from good rest.



The Athletics' rookie sensation Nick Kurtz made history in Major League Baseball by hitting four home runs in a single game.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



After taking two days off, Lee Jung-hoo started as the seventh batter and was retired with ground balls to the first baseman in his first two at-bats.



Just as concerns about his batting slump were deepening, Lee Jung-hoo stepped up to the plate for his third at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning and hit a sinker approaching 160 km/h, clearing away those worries.



This was Lee Jung-hoo's 21st double of the season, slicing through the gap created by the shifted defense to the right.



In his final at-bat, Lee Jung-hoo pulled the ball strongly for a clean single to center field, recording a multi-hit game for the first time in three games and boosting his batting confidence once again.



22-year-old rookie Kurtz started his at-bat with a hit, followed by a two-run home run over the right field wall and a double, showcasing a monstrous hitting display.



With only a triple remaining to complete a cycle, Kurtz told the third base coach that since the team is winning by a large margin, he will aim for a triple.



However, ironically, that goal was thwarted because Kurtz was hitting too well.



It was as if he was in a home run derby, clearing the fence every time he stepped up to the plate.



In his final at-bat, he completed the coveted "four home runs in a single game," leaving the crowd and local broadcasters unable to contain their excitement.



["Oh my god! Oh my god is right!"]



With a cartoon-like performance of six hits, eight RBIs, and 19 total bases in a single game, Kurtz, who became the first rookie in Major League history to hit four home runs in one game, has emerged as a strong candidate for Rookie of the Year in the American League.



This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!