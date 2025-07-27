Jeonbuk’s 20-game unbeaten streak

동영상 고정 취소

In K League 1, the league leading Jeonbuk secured a victory in their away match against Gwangju, continuing their unbeaten streak for 20 consecutive league games.



Jeonbuk, which has declared a solid revival this season, scored the opening goal just 13 minutes into the first half.



Song Min-kyu headed in a cross from Jeon Jin-woo, and when it hit the post, Kim Jin-kyu rushed in to shake the net.



Kim Jin-kyu scored his second consecutive goal and his fourth goal of the league.



Gwangju expressed regret as Asani's exquisite free kick hit the crossbar.



Two minutes later, Sim Sang-min and Choi Kyung-rok combined to score, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call during the build-up.



However, Gwangju continued to press hard in the second half and equalized in the 21st minute with a stunning long-range shot from Ha Seung-woon.



Ha Seung-woon, penetrating from the left side of the penalty area to the center, unleashed a powerful shot to score his first goal of the season.



In the stoppage time of the second half, Jeonbuk extended their unbeaten streak to 20 league games with a dramatic header from Tiago during a corner kick.



