News 9

Jeonbuk’s 20-game unbeaten streak

입력 2025.07.27 (01:22)

In K League 1, the league leading Jeonbuk secured a victory in their away match against Gwangju, continuing their unbeaten streak for 20 consecutive league games.

Jeonbuk, which has declared a solid revival this season, scored the opening goal just 13 minutes into the first half.

Song Min-kyu headed in a cross from Jeon Jin-woo, and when it hit the post, Kim Jin-kyu rushed in to shake the net.

Kim Jin-kyu scored his second consecutive goal and his fourth goal of the league.

Gwangju expressed regret as Asani's exquisite free kick hit the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Sim Sang-min and Choi Kyung-rok combined to score, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside call during the build-up.

However, Gwangju continued to press hard in the second half and equalized in the 21st minute with a stunning long-range shot from Ha Seung-woon.

Ha Seung-woon, penetrating from the left side of the penalty area to the center, unleashed a powerful shot to score his first goal of the season.

In the stoppage time of the second half, Jeonbuk extended their unbeaten streak to 20 league games with a dramatic header from Tiago during a corner kick.

