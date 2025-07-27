News 9

Seoul scorched by heat record

[Anchor]

At this point, you would think the heat would ease up, but it looks like we will have to endure it for a few more days.

Seoul has once again set a record for the highest temperature this summer, and even more intense heat is expected tomorrow (July 28).

Today was marked by disaster-level temperatures, but as the peak vacation season begins, beaches and valleys across the country were bustling with visitors.

We start the news with scenes of weekend getaways in search of cool water and breezes.

Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

This was the view of downtown Seoul captured by a thermal camera at 1 PM today (July 27).

The area around Gwanghwamun Square was completely marked red, and the temperature of the King Sejong statue exceeded 40 degrees.

In the sweltering heat, a water play area was set up in the heart of the city.

As friends splash water and ride the slide, smiles quickly spread across their faces.

[Lee Seung-min/Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province: "It was really hot coming here, but it felt cool and nice once I got in."]

[Lee Min-seok/Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province: "It's cool and nice."]

Vacationers also flocked to the valleys.

Using the trees for shade, they dipped their feet into the water to cool off, but even the valley streams had been warmed by the extreme heat.

[Yoon Jung, Oh Kyung-hwa, Park Sun-mi/Yongsan, Seoul: "It's lukewarm. We came all the way here looking for cold water, but there's no breeze... it's definitely feels like 50 degrees."]

Even playing in the water is not enough to break the midday heat.

I've also dipped my feet in the valley water, but it doesn't feel particularly cool.

When I measured the water temperature, it was over 30 degrees.

At the beach, umbrellas were lined up to provide some relief from the scorching sun.

As if forgetting the heat, people floated on tubes and rode the waves, creating their own little retreats.

[Kim Ha-yeon/Anyang, Gyeonggi Province: "I swam in the sea and played in the sand with my family, so it was really cool and fun."]

As the record heat continues, today's highest temperature in Seoul reached 38 degrees, the highest recorded so far this year, while Gapyeong County in Gyeonggi Province exceeded 39 degrees.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

