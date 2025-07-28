Heat persists into the night

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This heat will continue into a tropical night tonight (July 27).



Choi Hyun-mi, our weather caster, is at Banpo Hangang Park in Seoul.



Weathercaster Choi, it looks cool where you are right now, but how is it?



Is it still muggy?



[Response]



Yes, the heat tonight is quite intense.



The temperature rose significantly during the day, so the heat is not cooling down easily.



I stood still for just a moment while waiting for the broadcast, and I quickly started to sweat. It is very muggy.



Right now, the temperature in Seoul is 33.8 degrees, almost just as hot as it was during the day.



The temperature is not expected to drop significantly overnight, so Seoul is likely to experience its ninth consecutive tropical night by tomorrow (July 28).



Many people have come out to the Han River to cool off.



Some are walking with cold drinks in hand, while others are watching the water jets from the fountain to relieve the heat.



During such intense heat like tonight, taking a lukewarm shower can help regulate your body temperature and improve sleep.



[Anchor]



Viewers are probably most curious about how long this heat wave will last.



How much long will it be?



[Response]



Unfortunately, it looks like this heat wave will not ease up anytime soon.



Tomorrow is expected to be as hot as today, and the heat wave warnings issued for most regions across the country will remain in effect.



Daytime highs are forecast to exceed 35 degrees.



Tomorrow, the daytime temperature in Seoul is expected to hit 37 degrees, while Daejeon will reach 36 degrees, and Gwangju and Daegu will rise to 35 degrees.



The severe heat exceeding 35 degrees will start to ease only towards the end of the week.



But this heat at the level of heat wave advisories and tropical nights is expected to continue.



Please take care to protect your health during this prolonged stretch of high temperatures.



Reporting from Banpo Hangang Park, this has been Choi Hyun-mi.



