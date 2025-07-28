News 9

Heat damages crops and livestock

입력 2025.07.28 (01:03)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Many people are saying they've lost their appetite due to the extreme heat, and the same goes for livestock.

The heat has caused dairy cows to reduce their feed intake, leading to a sharp decline in milk production.

As seawater temperatures rise, fish in aquaculture farms have also started to show their white bellies.

The livestock and fruit farming sectors are in a state of emergency, and reporter Lee Do-yoon has covered the situation.

[Report]

Apples that have turned brown from sunburn are scattered on the ground.

This is known as sunburn damage, where fruits are harmed by direct sunlight and high temperatures.

[Apple farmer/voice altered: "(Recently) they were damaged by hail, and now with the hot weather, they are burning and breaking."]

Pear yields are also expected to decrease.

These are all fruits that are typically placed on the Chuseok ancestral ritual table, but their quality is expected to be inconsistent compared to usual years.

[Kim Hyung-jin/Head of the Fruit Observation Team, Korea Rural Economic Institute: "This year's apple blooming period was delayed, and due to the low temperatures in May and the early heat wave, growth has been delayed, resulting in smaller fruit sizes so far."]

The greenhouse that was once full of strawberry seedlings is now filled with muddy water.

Due to heavy rain, the harvest time for winter strawberries is expected to be delayed.

[Yu Rak-hyung/Strawberry farmer: "In my opinion, I think it will be at least three years before we can eat them. The seedlings are gone, so that's the biggest problem."]

Livestock farms are also in a state of emergency.

[Cattle farm owner/Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do: "(Because of the heat) they are eating less, which affects the growth of the cattle...."]

Due to heat stress, the amount of milk produced by dairy cows has decreased by as much as 10%.

The temperature of seawater has also risen, leading to the death of flatfish in Jeju aquaculture farms.

The number of livestock that have died due to the heat has exceeded 1 million, which is more than ten times the number from last year.

The distribution industry plans to stabilize prices and supply of agricultural and livestock products for Chuseok gifts by diversifying production areas.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heat damages crops and livestock
    • 입력 2025-07-28 01:03:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

Many people are saying they've lost their appetite due to the extreme heat, and the same goes for livestock.

The heat has caused dairy cows to reduce their feed intake, leading to a sharp decline in milk production.

As seawater temperatures rise, fish in aquaculture farms have also started to show their white bellies.

The livestock and fruit farming sectors are in a state of emergency, and reporter Lee Do-yoon has covered the situation.

[Report]

Apples that have turned brown from sunburn are scattered on the ground.

This is known as sunburn damage, where fruits are harmed by direct sunlight and high temperatures.

[Apple farmer/voice altered: "(Recently) they were damaged by hail, and now with the hot weather, they are burning and breaking."]

Pear yields are also expected to decrease.

These are all fruits that are typically placed on the Chuseok ancestral ritual table, but their quality is expected to be inconsistent compared to usual years.

[Kim Hyung-jin/Head of the Fruit Observation Team, Korea Rural Economic Institute: "This year's apple blooming period was delayed, and due to the low temperatures in May and the early heat wave, growth has been delayed, resulting in smaller fruit sizes so far."]

The greenhouse that was once full of strawberry seedlings is now filled with muddy water.

Due to heavy rain, the harvest time for winter strawberries is expected to be delayed.

[Yu Rak-hyung/Strawberry farmer: "In my opinion, I think it will be at least three years before we can eat them. The seedlings are gone, so that's the biggest problem."]

Livestock farms are also in a state of emergency.

[Cattle farm owner/Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do: "(Because of the heat) they are eating less, which affects the growth of the cattle...."]

Due to heat stress, the amount of milk produced by dairy cows has decreased by as much as 10%.

The temperature of seawater has also risen, leading to the death of flatfish in Jeju aquaculture farms.

The number of livestock that have died due to the heat has exceeded 1 million, which is more than ten times the number from last year.

The distribution industry plans to stabilize prices and supply of agricultural and livestock products for Chuseok gifts by diversifying production areas.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미 관세협상 ‘운명의 주’…“이 대통령, ‘국익 중심’ <br>협상 주문”

미 관세협상 ‘운명의 주’…“이 대통령, ‘국익 중심’ 협상 주문”
“상현이한테 얘기할게”…<br>‘尹 공천 개입 의혹 공범’ 윤상현 소환

“상현이한테 얘기할게”…‘尹 공천 개입 의혹 공범’ 윤상현 소환
기록적 더위에 열대야 계속…<br>당분간 폭염 지속

기록적 더위에 열대야 계속…당분간 폭염 지속
폭염에 과일 작황 나빠지고 우유 생산도 줄어

폭염에 과일 작황 나빠지고 우유 생산도 줄어
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.