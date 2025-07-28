News 9

Cool caves offer escape from heat

[Anchor]

These days, the thought of being in a space without air conditioning is unimaginable, but there are places that remain cool and refreshing all year round without it.

That would be caves.

In this mysterious space created over millions of years, the harsh heat outside disappears the moment you enter underground.

Shall we take a look?

Lee Hyun-ki reports.

[Report]

Icicle-shaped stalactites have grown long from the ceiling.

They boast ever-changing shapes like the legs of a living octopus.

Columns rising from the ground are adorned with patterns that seem ready to flow down at any moment.

Inside this mysterious cave sculpted over 400 million years.

Visitors escaping the heat explore various areas while wearing safety helmets.

Without a doubt, they all agree that the best part is the coolness.

[Cho Young-hwa & Shin Se-ho/Seoul, Gwanak-gu: "I've come here for my summer vacation and it's so cool, like having hundreds of air conditioners on. It's really great."]

Thanks to its location deep in the Baekdudaegan mountain range, it maintains a constant temperature all year round.

Even in long sleeves, you can feel the cold energy inside the cave.

Though it's midday, the thermometer reads 13.4 degrees.

The heat advisory issued outside seems irrelevant here.

[Kim Yoon-sook/Wonju, Gangwon-do: "It's so cool that, really, how should I put it, my skin feels like it's about to freeze."]

There are eight such cave tourist sites in Gangwon-do Province.

From the natural monument Pyeongchang Baengnyeong Cave to the largest limestone cave in the East, Samcheok Daegum Cave, they welcome summer tourists weary from the heat, holding onto millions of years of mystery.

[Lee Eon/Head of Tourism Marketing Team, Yeongwol County: "In summer, it's as cool as a refrigerator, and in winter, it's mild. It's a very good tourist destination that attracts many visitors throughout the four seasons."]

According to a survey by the Korea Transport Institute, one in four domestic vacationers has indicated they will go to the East Coast, including Gangwon-do.

The cool caves of Gangwon-do are gaining attention as a vacation spot during the heat wave.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-ki reporting.

