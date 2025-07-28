Forest retreat in downtown Seoul

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the summer when everyone is heading to the beach, if you prefer the mountains, this place might interest you.



This is a natural recreation of the forest in the heart of Seoul, featuring a unique structure resembling a cabin in the woods.



You don’t need to go far to enjoy the cool air and the refreshing feeling that the forest provides.



Reporter Kim Woo-jun has visited.



[Report]



In the lush forest at the foot of Suraksan Mountain, unique wooden buildings stand side by side.



There’s a treehouse that looks like it came straight out of a fairy tale.



The rooms have large windows so you can fall asleep while stargazing.



With no TV and no cooking allowed, guests can fully immerse themselves in the sounds of the forest and enjoy an unplugged, analog atmosphere.



[Park Chae-rim/Resident of Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province: "There are so many elements that young people would like, and the architecture and buildings are cool. Plus, you can borrow LPs and board games inside."]



The excellent accessibility, where you can arrive by taking a village bus after getting off at the subway station, is the biggest advantage.



Because the rates are lower than private accommodations, all rooms were booked within three minutes of reservations opening for July and August.



[Kim Gu/Head of Recreation Forest Management Team, Nowon District Office: "The total budget was 23 billion won, of which 11 billion won was provided by the district. We have hotel-like facilities and even food prepared by chef Hong Shin-ae..."]



As you descend along the Buramsan ridge, a dynamic vacation spot awaits.



You can experience the thrill of flying through the forest on a zip line, trusting your body to a single cable



I will experience flying through the forest above the heat of the city.



From laser survival games to dark mazes and net play where you jump on nets, the local government has created this facility that allows you to experience the forest with your entire body.



[Lee Kyung-gu/Director of the Forest Experience Learning Center: "Most people are surprised to find out that there is such a forest space in downtown Seoul. It’s great that such good facilities are open to the public."]



In 2027, a new urban recreational complex is also planned for construction at Gwanaksan Mountain.



This is KBS News, Kim Woo-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!