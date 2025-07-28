Special counsel summons Yoon Sang-hyun

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Representative Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party appeared before the special prosecutor's office today (July 27) for questioning.



Representative Yoon was the head of the People Power Party nomination committee during the 2022 by-election.



The investigation focuses on the suspicion that Representative Yoon was involved in the candidate nomination process at the request of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.



Kim Young-hoon reports.



[Report]



Representative Yoon Sang-hyun, who has been identified as a co-conspirator in the party's candidate nominations alongside former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, was summoned to the special prosecutor’s office as a suspect.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "(Did former President Yoon contact you directly to say that Kim Young-sun should be nominated?) No. I’ll explain everything when I appear before the special prosecutor."]



During the 2022 presidential election, it is alleged that so-called "political broker" Myung Tae-kyun conducted a free public opinion poll for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, and in return, the former president and his wife intervened to ensure that former lawmaker Kim Young-sun received a nomination, which is the core of this candidate nomination intervention allegation.



This is the role that Representative Yoon played.



[Yoon Suk Yeol·Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "I asked for Kim Young-sun to be cared for, but there are a lot of complaints in the party... Anyway, I will talk to (Yoon) Sang-hyun again. He is the chairman of the candidate nomination committee."]



This was also mentioned in a text message from Professor Ham Seong-deuk of Kyonggi University, who introduced Myung to the former president and his wife.



In response to Myung's request for Kim Young-sun's nomination, Professor Ham sent a message saying, "The 'representative' called Yoon Sang-hyun regarding the Kim Young-sun issue."



The special prosecutor's office summoned Professor Ham as a witness on the 25th.



Based on this evidence and investigation, the investigation team pressed Representative Yoon on whether he received a request from the former president and his wife and how the nomination process unfolded.



The special prosecutor's team plans to summon former President Yoon on the 29th to question him about this suspicion.



However, former President Yoon has not appeared in court hearings due to health reasons, and it seems unlikely that he will comply with the special prosecutor’s summons.



KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



