News 9

Special counsel summons Yoon Sang-hyun

입력 2025.07.28 (05:40)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Representative Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party appeared before the special prosecutor's office today (July 27) for questioning.

Representative Yoon was the head of the People Power Party nomination committee during the 2022 by-election.

The investigation focuses on the suspicion that Representative Yoon was involved in the candidate nomination process at the request of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

Representative Yoon Sang-hyun, who has been identified as a co-conspirator in the party's candidate nominations alongside former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, was summoned to the special prosecutor’s office as a suspect.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "(Did former President Yoon contact you directly to say that Kim Young-sun should be nominated?) No. I’ll explain everything when I appear before the special prosecutor."]

During the 2022 presidential election, it is alleged that so-called "political broker" Myung Tae-kyun conducted a free public opinion poll for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, and in return, the former president and his wife intervened to ensure that former lawmaker Kim Young-sun received a nomination, which is the core of this candidate nomination intervention allegation.

This is the role that Representative Yoon played.

[Yoon Suk Yeol·Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "I asked for Kim Young-sun to be cared for, but there are a lot of complaints in the party... Anyway, I will talk to (Yoon) Sang-hyun again. He is the chairman of the candidate nomination committee."]

This was also mentioned in a text message from Professor Ham Seong-deuk of Kyonggi University, who introduced Myung to the former president and his wife.

In response to Myung's request for Kim Young-sun's nomination, Professor Ham sent a message saying, "The 'representative' called Yoon Sang-hyun regarding the Kim Young-sun issue."

The special prosecutor's office summoned Professor Ham as a witness on the 25th.

Based on this evidence and investigation, the investigation team pressed Representative Yoon on whether he received a request from the former president and his wife and how the nomination process unfolded.

The special prosecutor's team plans to summon former President Yoon on the 29th to question him about this suspicion.

However, former President Yoon has not appeared in court hearings due to health reasons, and it seems unlikely that he will comply with the special prosecutor’s summons.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Special counsel summons Yoon Sang-hyun
    • 입력 2025-07-28 05:40:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Representative Yoon Sang-hyun of the People Power Party appeared before the special prosecutor's office today (July 27) for questioning.

Representative Yoon was the head of the People Power Party nomination committee during the 2022 by-election.

The investigation focuses on the suspicion that Representative Yoon was involved in the candidate nomination process at the request of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.

Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

Representative Yoon Sang-hyun, who has been identified as a co-conspirator in the party's candidate nominations alongside former President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, was summoned to the special prosecutor’s office as a suspect.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/Member of the People Power Party: "(Did former President Yoon contact you directly to say that Kim Young-sun should be nominated?) No. I’ll explain everything when I appear before the special prosecutor."]

During the 2022 presidential election, it is alleged that so-called "political broker" Myung Tae-kyun conducted a free public opinion poll for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, and in return, the former president and his wife intervened to ensure that former lawmaker Kim Young-sun received a nomination, which is the core of this candidate nomination intervention allegation.

This is the role that Representative Yoon played.

[Yoon Suk Yeol·Myung Tae-kyun/May 9, 2022: "I asked for Kim Young-sun to be cared for, but there are a lot of complaints in the party... Anyway, I will talk to (Yoon) Sang-hyun again. He is the chairman of the candidate nomination committee."]

This was also mentioned in a text message from Professor Ham Seong-deuk of Kyonggi University, who introduced Myung to the former president and his wife.

In response to Myung's request for Kim Young-sun's nomination, Professor Ham sent a message saying, "The 'representative' called Yoon Sang-hyun regarding the Kim Young-sun issue."

The special prosecutor's office summoned Professor Ham as a witness on the 25th.

Based on this evidence and investigation, the investigation team pressed Representative Yoon on whether he received a request from the former president and his wife and how the nomination process unfolded.

The special prosecutor's team plans to summon former President Yoon on the 29th to question him about this suspicion.

However, former President Yoon has not appeared in court hearings due to health reasons, and it seems unlikely that he will comply with the special prosecutor’s summons.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미-EU, 자동차 포함 일괄 15％ 관세 합의…“3~4개 국가와 협상 중”

미-EU, 자동차 포함 일괄 15％ 관세 합의…“3~4개 국가와 협상 중”
미 관세협상 ‘운명의 주’…“이 대통령, ‘국익 중심’ 협상 주문”

미 관세협상 ‘운명의 주’…“이 대통령, ‘국익 중심’ 협상 주문”
“상현이한테 얘기할게”…<br>‘尹 공천 개입 의혹 공범’ 윤상현 소환

“상현이한테 얘기할게”…‘尹 공천 개입 의혹 공범’ 윤상현 소환
기록적 더위에 열대야 계속…<br>당분간 폭염 지속

기록적 더위에 열대야 계속…당분간 폭염 지속
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.