2nd TV debate for DP leadership

[Anchor]



Now, we bring you news from the second TV debate of the Democratic Party's leadership election, which just concluded.



Candidates Jung Chung-rae and Park Chan-dae fiercely competed to present a clear vision to their supporters today (July 27).



This is Won Dong-hee reporting.



[Report]



The debate was held at KBS six days ahead of the Democratic Party's convention to elect a new leader.



Candidate Jung Chung-rae emphasized the need for a "strong party leader," while candidate Park Chan-dae promoted the idea of a "one team with the government and party," both asserting that they are the best suited to end the internal strife.



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "I will do the fighting, so the President can focus on his work. I will support the success of the Lee Jae Myung government in ending the internal strife as a strong reformist party leader."]



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "This is an election to choose Park Chan-dae, candidate number 2, as the party leader who will best support the complete end of internal strife , the swift achievement of the three major reforms and the success of the Lee Jae Myung government."]



Both candidates highlighted their strengths, with Park emphasizing "communication with the President" and Jung focusing on "swift reforms."



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "We need a representative who can communicate. He must connect with President Lee Jae Myung, with party members, and with the public."]



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "I will push through judicial reform like a storm and achieve it in a flash. I ask you to choose Jung Chung-rae, a strong reformist party leader in battle mode."]



Both candidates gave high marks for the appointment of the first ministers in the Lee Jae Myung government.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "Isn't it a reflection of President Lee Jae Myung's philosophy of pragmatic and integrative personnel appointments?"]



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "I would give it over 90 points, up to 99 points. That's because it was a pragmatic cabinet."]



Both candidates also agreed on the need to amend river laws for flood preparedness and to implement punitive damages for fake news.



Regarding tariff negotiations with the United States, they emphasized the importance of the Korea-U.S. alliance while stating that negotiations should be conducted assertively.



[Jung Chung-rae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "I hope that our economic tariff negotiations do not shake the Korea-U.S. alliance just because we caused some discomfort for the other side."]



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Leader Candidate: "Our country must firmly maintain its alliance with the United States while negotiating boldly and confidently."]



When asked which candidate among the People Power Party's leadership candidates they would work best with, both candidates answered that ending internal strife takes precedence over cooperation, simply saying "none."



The new leader of the Democratic Party will be elected on the 2nd of next month, based on a combination of party member and delegate votes, along with general opinion polls.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee reporting.



