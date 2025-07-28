Reform Party elects Lee Jun-seok

동영상 고정 취소

The Reform Party held its second national convention today (July 27) and elected Representative Lee Jun-seok as its party leader.



Representative Lee, who ran unopposed, received 25,254 votes in the approval vote, securing a support rate of 98.22%.



In his acceptance speech, the new leader Lee Jun-seok stated, "I will boldly change the inertia of South Korean politics."



In the Supreme Council election, where seven candidates ran, Kim Sung-yeol, Joo Yi-sak, and Kim Jeong-cheol were elected.



