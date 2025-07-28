Reform Party elects Lee Jun-seok
입력 2025.07.28 (05:56)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The Reform Party held its second national convention today (July 27) and elected Representative Lee Jun-seok as its party leader.
Representative Lee, who ran unopposed, received 25,254 votes in the approval vote, securing a support rate of 98.22%.
In his acceptance speech, the new leader Lee Jun-seok stated, "I will boldly change the inertia of South Korean politics."
In the Supreme Council election, where seven candidates ran, Kim Sung-yeol, Joo Yi-sak, and Kim Jeong-cheol were elected.
Representative Lee, who ran unopposed, received 25,254 votes in the approval vote, securing a support rate of 98.22%.
In his acceptance speech, the new leader Lee Jun-seok stated, "I will boldly change the inertia of South Korean politics."
In the Supreme Council election, where seven candidates ran, Kim Sung-yeol, Joo Yi-sak, and Kim Jeong-cheol were elected.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Reform Party elects Lee Jun-seok
-
- 입력 2025-07-28 05:56:25
The Reform Party held its second national convention today (July 27) and elected Representative Lee Jun-seok as its party leader.
Representative Lee, who ran unopposed, received 25,254 votes in the approval vote, securing a support rate of 98.22%.
In his acceptance speech, the new leader Lee Jun-seok stated, "I will boldly change the inertia of South Korean politics."
In the Supreme Council election, where seven candidates ran, Kim Sung-yeol, Joo Yi-sak, and Kim Jeong-cheol were elected.
Representative Lee, who ran unopposed, received 25,254 votes in the approval vote, securing a support rate of 98.22%.
In his acceptance speech, the new leader Lee Jun-seok stated, "I will boldly change the inertia of South Korean politics."
In the Supreme Council election, where seven candidates ran, Kim Sung-yeol, Joo Yi-sak, and Kim Jeong-cheol were elected.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.