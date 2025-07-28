News 9

Stalking murder not prevented

[Anchor]

Another so-called stalking murder case has occurred.

A 50-year-old caregiver was killed by a man she had previously worked with.

Despite having reported stalking to the police three times, the crime could not be prevented, and the smartwatch shewas given proved useless in the emergency situation.

Park Kyung-jun reports.

[Report]

Police have cordoned off the elderly protection center.

Yesterday (July 26) afternoon, a report came in that a 50-year-old caregiver, who was working alone, had been found stabbed and collapsed.

[Nearby Resident/Voice Altered: "There were many police cars. About 5 or 6. It seems a murder has occurred...."]

The woman was taken to the hospital but ultimately died. The police identified a man in his 60s, Mr. A, a former colleague, as the suspect and began searching for him.

The day after the crime, Mr. A's body was discovered on a nearby hiking trail.

According to police investigations, Mr. A had stalked the victim three times from March to recently.

In March, Mr. A visited the victim's home, and in May, he sent text messages and received a stalking warning notice.

Afterward, the victim requested a reporting smartwatch from the police last month and was registered for customized patrol safety measures.

On the 20th, when Mr. A came to her house again, the victim used the smartwatch to report the incident. Mr. A was caught in the act and arrested but later released under a restraining order prohibiting him from approaching or contacting her within 100 meters.

[Lee Sang-yeop/Chief of Uijeongbu Police Station: "We arrested him in the act on charges of violating the Stalking Punishment Act and decided on emergency measures, but he was released. We immediately applied for provisional measures, which the prosecution did not request."]

Six days after the last stalking incident, the victim was murdered.

Despite three reports, the crime could not be prevented.

The provided smartwatch was packed in the victim's bag but was not used to report the emergency.

KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

