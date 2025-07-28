News 9

Marine debris threatens Jeju dolphins

[Anchor]

Discarded fishing gear was found caught on the tail of a baby dolphin swimming next to its mother.

In the waters around Jeju, a key habitat for dolphins, encounters with dolphins trapped in abandoned fishing gear have become increasingly frequent.

This is not just a problem for dolphins.

Moon Jun-young reports.

[Report]

Only about 120 of the endangered Southern Resident Killer Whale species remain in the waters around Jeju.

Among them, a baby dolphin was spotted swimming with its mother.

Upon closer inspection, something is caught on its fin and tail.

It is discarded fishing gear.

It resembles the case of a baby Southern Resident Killer Whale named 'Jongdal', who was found trapped in abandoned fishing gear and died two years ago.

Another adult Southern Resident Killer Whale named 'Haengun' was also found caught in the abandoned gear nearby.

[Oh Seung-mok/Documentary Director/Cameraman: "If the line gets caught on rocks, other abandoned gear, or fishing lines, it can create a dangerous situation where they cannot escape."]

Jeju Island has begun serious discussions for the emergency rescue of dolphins.

Abandoned fishing gear now threatens not only marine life but also humans by damaging vessels.

Last year, there were 56 incidents of vessels getting entangled in debris in the waters of Jeju, which is more than double the number in 2020.

Jeju Island has decided to establish an immediate response system.

[Kim Seung-eon/Head of Jeju Marine Management Team: "If reported to the Coast Guard or the Fishing Vessel Safety Operations Bureau, public vessels will be dispatched to collect the debris. In urgent high-risk situations, the Coast Guard will provide immediate collection support."]

In addition to collection efforts, measures to reduce marine waste itself are urgently needed.

Last year, the Marine Environment Corporation collected 180 tons of floating waste, including abandoned fishing gear, from the waters of Jeju, which is an increase of over 60% in just one year.

This is KBS News, Moon Jun-young.

공지·정정

