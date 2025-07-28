Park Chan-ho’s hit wasted again

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



KIA's Park Chan-ho, the namesake of legendary pitcher Park Chan-ho, faced unexpected troubles for two consecutive days.



In particular, today he experienced the misfortune of having a hit recorded as a ground ball due to a baserunning mistake by a teammate.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il reports.



[Report]



Yesterday, in the 9th inning of the KIA vs. Lotte game, with no outs and a runner on first.



When Wisdom hit a ball towards center field, runner Park Chan-ho sprinted to second base.



However, Lotte's Hwang Seong-bin caught the fly ball and quickly threw to first base, getting Park Chan-ho out, as he failed to return to the base.



Park Chan-ho's base running mistake, caused by greed, was criticized by manager Lee Beom-ho as a boneheaded play.



And today, again against Lotte in the first inning.



Park Chan-ho hit a ball towards left field, but Lotte's Jeon Jun-woo caught it on a bounce.



He then quickly threw to second base, getting the runner on first, Ko Jong-wook, out.



While running to first base, Park Chan-ho shouted for Ko Jong-wook to advance to second quickly, but Ko Jong-wook, thinking it was a caught fly ball, turned back towards first base and was tagged out.



Due to a teammate's boneheaded play, Park Chan-ho's hit was recorded as a ground ball in front of the left fielder, and he held his head in disappointment.



The match between Lotte, who had won four straight games, and KIA, who had lost five in a row, was fiercely contested until the end.



SSG's Choi Jeong hit a fastball from Hanwha's Moon Dong-joo in the fourth inning, creating an incredible home run arc of 130 meters.



This was a signal of revival for Choi Jeong, who had been in a severe hitting slump for 22 days.



In the sixth inning, Choi Jeong exploded again with a home run in the same direction and distance off Moon Dong-joo.



It was his 29th consecutive home run, setting a new KBO League record.



Choi Jeong also increased his own record for the most home runs in KBO League history to 508.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



