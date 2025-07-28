Oracle Park robs Lee Jung-hoo’s HR
Major League Baseball's Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants recorded three hits against the New York Mets.
In the 9th inning, a line drive double would have been a home run if it in any stadium other than Oracle Park, making it a truly regrettable near-miss.
Following yesterday's performance, Lee Jung-hoo's sharp hitting continued to shine from the 2nd inning today.
After hitting a left-field single off Mets starter Peterson's sinker, Lee Jung-hoo added a right-field single with two outs in the 6th inning.
In the bottom of the 9th, with the team trailing 2-1, he faced the elite closer Edwin Diaz, famous for his entrance song "Narco" by Timmy Trumpet.
Lee Jung-hoo connected with Diaz's third pitch, a low slider, as if he had been waiting for it.
["It flies deep, and off the top of the wall! Again, any ballpark, any other park in baseball - that's a home run."]
With a launch angle of 22 degrees and a ball speed reaching an impressive 171 km/h, he really put some power into that hit.
However, with all subsequent batters going down, despite Lee Jung-hoo's three-hit game, San Francisco suffered a two-game losing streak against the Mets.
