Kim Woo-min wins bronze in 400m

[Anchor]



In the men's 400m freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, Kim Woo-min won a valuable bronze medal.



Following his success at last year’s Doha Championships, Kim Woo-min has established himself as a world-class athlete by winning medals in this event for two consecutive years.



This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.



[Report]



Kim Woo-min, who advanced to the finals as the overall third in the preliminaries, got off to a strong start from lane 3.



With a reaction time of 0.61 seconds, the fastest among the eight competitors, Kim Woo-min smoothly engaged in the lead competition.



Although he fell to fourth place at one point during the race, he finished strong in the end.



With 100m left, Kim Woo-min surged ahead to take third place.



Maintaining his pace until the finish, Kim Woo-min secured the bronze medal with a time of 3 minutes and 42.60 seconds.



While it was slightly short of his personal best, it was a good record, just 0.25 seconds behind the first-place finisher, Germany's Martens.



Kim Woo-min has proven himself to be a world-class athlete in the 400m freestyle by winning another medal, following his gold medal at last year's Doha Championships and his bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.



New of Kim Woo-min's medal on the first day of swimming events has boosted the morale of the national team.



Tomorrow, another star of Korean swimming, Hwang Sun-woo, will compete in the preliminaries of his main event, the men's 200m freestyle.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



