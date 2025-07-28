News 9

Kim Woo-min wins bronze in 400m

입력 2025.07.28 (07:08)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.



[Anchor]

In the men's 400m freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, Kim Woo-min won a valuable bronze medal.

Following his success at last year’s Doha Championships, Kim Woo-min has established himself as a world-class athlete by winning medals in this event for two consecutive years.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Kim Woo-min, who advanced to the finals as the overall third in the preliminaries, got off to a strong start from lane 3.

With a reaction time of 0.61 seconds, the fastest among the eight competitors, Kim Woo-min smoothly engaged in the lead competition.

Although he fell to fourth place at one point during the race, he finished strong in the end.

With 100m left, Kim Woo-min surged ahead to take third place.

Maintaining his pace until the finish, Kim Woo-min secured the bronze medal with a time of 3 minutes and 42.60 seconds.

While it was slightly short of his personal best, it was a good record, just 0.25 seconds behind the first-place finisher, Germany's Martens.

Kim Woo-min has proven himself to be a world-class athlete in the 400m freestyle by winning another medal, following his gold medal at last year's Doha Championships and his bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

New of Kim Woo-min's medal on the first day of swimming events has boosted the morale of the national team.

Tomorrow, another star of Korean swimming, Hwang Sun-woo, will compete in the preliminaries of his main event, the men's 200m freestyle.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Kim Woo-min wins bronze in 400m
    • 입력 2025-07-28 07:08:31
    News 9


[Anchor]

In the men's 400m freestyle at the World Swimming Championships in Singapore, Kim Woo-min won a valuable bronze medal.

Following his success at last year’s Doha Championships, Kim Woo-min has established himself as a world-class athlete by winning medals in this event for two consecutive years.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Kim Woo-min, who advanced to the finals as the overall third in the preliminaries, got off to a strong start from lane 3.

With a reaction time of 0.61 seconds, the fastest among the eight competitors, Kim Woo-min smoothly engaged in the lead competition.

Although he fell to fourth place at one point during the race, he finished strong in the end.

With 100m left, Kim Woo-min surged ahead to take third place.

Maintaining his pace until the finish, Kim Woo-min secured the bronze medal with a time of 3 minutes and 42.60 seconds.

While it was slightly short of his personal best, it was a good record, just 0.25 seconds behind the first-place finisher, Germany's Martens.

Kim Woo-min has proven himself to be a world-class athlete in the 400m freestyle by winning another medal, following his gold medal at last year's Doha Championships and his bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

New of Kim Woo-min's medal on the first day of swimming events has boosted the morale of the national team.

Tomorrow, another star of Korean swimming, Hwang Sun-woo, will compete in the preliminaries of his main event, the men's 200m freestyle.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 김건희특검, 이준석 개혁신당 대표 자택·사무실 압수수색

[속보] 김건희특검, 이준석 개혁신당 대표 자택·사무실 압수수색
미-EU, 자동차 포함 일괄 15％ 관세 합의…“3~4개 <br>국가와 협상 중”

미-EU, 자동차 포함 일괄 15％ 관세 합의…“3~4개 국가와 협상 중”
미 관세협상 ‘운명의 주’…<br>“이 대통령, ‘국익 중심’ 협상 주문”

미 관세협상 ‘운명의 주’…“이 대통령, ‘국익 중심’ 협상 주문”
북한 김여정 “서울 어떤 정책 <br>나오든 흥미 없어…마주앉을 일 없다”

북한 김여정 “서울 어떤 정책 나오든 흥미 없어…마주앉을 일 없다”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.