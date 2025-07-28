News 9

Malcom returns with winning goals

In K League 1 of professional football, Ulsan's Malcom scored his first K League goal in seven years during an away match against Gangwon.

Ulsan's coach Kim Pan-gon, who has recently been facing serious struggles, substituted Baek In-woo for Malcom in the 22nd minute of the first half.

Although Malcom now weighs 113 kg and has become a bit bulkier, he made an impressive goal just seven minutes after coming on.

Malcom, who was the first player in K League history to sweep both MVP and top scorer awards in both the second and first divisions, once again showcased his goal-scoring instinct.

Following Malcom's long-awaited return goal in seven years, Ulsan conceded a tying goal to Kim Dae-won in the second half, shaking the team again.

However, Malcom, the hero of the first goal, scored the winning goal with a left-footed turning shot in the 37th minute of the second half, completing a multi-goal performance.

