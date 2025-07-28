News Today

[News Today] S.Korea-US trade deal likely on July 31

[LEAD]
As the deadline for U.S. reciprocal tariffs fast approaches, the government is making all out negotiation efforts.

With Deputy Prime Minister Koo Yun-cheol set to meet his American counterpart on Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung emphasized prioritizing Korea's national interests.

[REPORT]
The presidential office held meetings on trade measures on Friday and Saturday for two days in a row.

On Sunday, there were no official meetings scheduled, but President Lee Jae Myung received multiple reports on the latest developments.

Kang Yu-jung / Presidential Spokesperson
Even though the president has no official events, he's receiving reports almost around the clock.

South Korea's trade minister and industry minister, currently in the U.S., continued behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The chief presidential advisers for policy and national security have reportedly reviewed the final response strategies.

Talks are currently focused more on trade, with key issues including market access for agricultural and livestock products and cooperation in the shipbuilding industry.

As Washington presses for further market openings in areas like rice and beef, Seoul has to counterbalance that pressure by leveraging sectors the U.S. is interested in, such as shipbuilding.

Kang Yu-jung / Presidential Spokesperson
The president said to prioritize our national interests and take into account various factors in the complex global situation.

With the U.S. and China scheduled to hold tariff talks on Monday and Tuesday, Korea will have only two days left until August 1.

Sources say Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Koo Yun-cheol is set to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday, while Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is slated to have separate talks with U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio.

If the 25% reciprocal tariff is imposed, Korea's actual GDP is predicted to fall by as much as 0.4%.

The government plans to mobilize not only its economic resources but also diplomatic channels to make a final push for a breakthrough in the negotiations.




