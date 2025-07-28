News Today

[News Today] Heat wave hurts crops, livestock

[LEAD]
The nation's agriculture and livestock sectors are hit hard by record heatwave coupled with intense downpour.

Fruits suffer from heat-related damage.

Dairy production plummets.

Even fish farms are on high alert due to rising sea temperatures.

[REPORT]
Apples with brown blotches litter the ground.

This is called sunburn necrosis, where fruit gets harmed by direct sunlight and high heat.

Apple Farmer / (VOICE MODIFIED)
They were damaged by a hailstorm a while ago. Now they are burned by hot weather.

Pear yields are also likely to decrease.

These are all traditional fruits commonly used for Chuseok ancestral rites.

Their quality is also projected to fall compared to previous years.

Kim Hyoung-jin / Korea Rural Economic Institute
Apple blossoms were late this year. Cold in May plus early heat delayed growth, leaving fruit still small.

Floodwater fills the greenhouses instead of strawberry seedlings.

Winter strawberries are to be shipped out later than scheduled this year because of the heavy rain.

Strawberry Farmer
Farmers have given up on this year's strawberry harvest. Around 60% of Sancheong's strawberries may be lost.

With Chuseok gift prices for farm and livestock goods likely to rise, distributors are stepping in to manage supply.

Distributor / (VOICE MODIFIED)
Chuseok fruit shipments may drop. But we’ll stabilize supply by diversifying production regions and other steps.

Livestock farmers are also in a dire situation.

Cattle Farmer in Hongseong-gun County
The cattle eat less because of the heat, ultimately affecting their growth.

Milk production by dairy cows also fell as much as 10% due to the heat wave.

Higher sea temperatures also caused flatfish in Jeju fish farms to die.

The extreme heat wave left over one million livestock animals dead, more than 10 times the number last year.

