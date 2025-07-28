[News Today] Kim Keon-hee necklace turns up in raid

[LEAD]

The special counsel team investigating ex-first lady Kim Keon-hee secured a high-end necklace believed to have been worn by her.



It's the very item that was claimed to have been borrowed and was not included in the report of Kim's personal assets.



The probe team is focused on uncovering why the necklace has been in the possession of her acquaintance as well as how it was obtained.



[REPORT]

Investigators from the special probe team looking into allegations surrounding former First Lady Kim Keon-hee raid an apartment in Namyangju, Gyeonggi-do Province.



"What brings you here? Are you here to check on necklace?"



A woman in her 70s, a relative of Kim's family, lives alone in this apartment.



During the raid, the special prosecutor's team secured a high-end necklace believed to have been worn by Kim while accompanying her husband to the NATO summit in June 2022.



Controversy stirred up over the necklace worth 60 million won, since it was not included in the report of her personal assets.



The presidential office at the time said that it had been borrowed from an acquaintance.



But after three years, it was found during a raid.



Based on a tip-off that a person related to Kim frequently visits this apartment, the special probe team carried out the raid to find evidence related to the suspected preferential treatment in the Yangpyeong Gongheung District development.



But the necklace was found unexpectedly, prompting the investigators to receive a new warrant immediately to seize it.



Kim's side reportedly admitted to having worn the necklace during the NATO trip.



The special prosecutor's team plans to focus its investigation on how the necklace was obtained and why it was being kept at this location.



They are also tracking the whereabouts of other expensive accessories worn by Kim during her overseas trips.