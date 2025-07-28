News Today

[News Today] "NK not interested in policy from Seoul"

[LEAD]
North Korea issues an official response to the Lee Jae Myung administration's reconciliatory gestures including halting anti-North propaganda broadcasts.

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the regime's leader, claims Lee is no different from his predecessor and that the North is uninterested in any cross-border policy by the South.

[REPORT]
Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of North Korea’s ruling party, issued a statement on Monday addressing the Lee Jae Myung administration’s recent conciliatory gestures, such as halting loudspeaker broadcasts toward the North.

This is the first time the North has issued an official response to the Lee administration's North Korea policy.

Kim said stopping the loudspeaker broadcasts, described by Seoul as a first step to rebuilding trust, was merely undoing something that should never have happened, and is not something worth Pyongyang's assessment.

She insisted that despite his administration's glossy rhetoric, President Lee Jae Myung is no different from his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol in blindly sticking to alliance with the U.S. and pursuing confrontation with North Korea.

She said the clock has already moved forward, fundamentally changing inter-Korean relations.

She added that Pyongyang has no interest in any new policies or proposals from Seoul and sees no reason to sit down with the South.

Kim also dismissed talks of inviting leader Kim Jong-un to the APEC Summit in Gyeongju, calling it a “foolish delusion.”

In response, the presidential office said it is keeping a close eye on the North’s stance.

It acknowledged that years of hostility have built deep mistrust and stressed it will consistently take necessary action going forward.

