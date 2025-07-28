[News Today] Woman killed by stalker despite 3 reports

Last Saturday, a senior center care worker in her 50s was stabbed to death by a co-worker that stalked her over an extensive period.



The tragic event happened despite the victim having reported him to the police 3 times and even receiving a smartwatch to quickly contact the cops.



A police line set up around a senior care center...



On Saturday afternoon, police received a call that a caregiver in her 50s who was working at the center alone at the time was found collapsed with stab wounds.



Local resident/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

There were five or six police cars. Police said someone was murdered.



The woman was rushed to a hospital, but eventually passed away.



Police zeroed in on the woman's former coworker in his 60s as a suspect and began to trace him.



The following day, the man was found dead on a nearby hiking trail.



Police have found that the man had stalked the woman three times until recently from March this year.



Back in March, he showed up at her house, and in May received a stalking warning for sending her a text message.



Last month, the victim received a smartwatch for emergency reporting from the police and was registered as a recipient of personalized patrol and safety measures.



On July 20, the man showed up at the woman's place again, prompting her to report him via the smartwatch.



He was arrested on the spot and was prohibited from approaching her within a 100m radius or contacting her. He was then released.



Lee Sang-yeop / Uijeongbu Police Station

The suspect was arrested for violating the Stalking Punishment Act and emergency response was issued. Upon release, a provisional order was filed, but the prosecution rejected it.



Six days after she was stalked last, the woman was eventually murdered.



She reported stalking three times, but that was not enough to prevent the tragedy.



The smartwatch was found in the victim's bag, but it was not used to make an emergency call.