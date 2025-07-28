News Today

[News Today] Floating sea waste theatens dolphins

입력 2025.07.28 (15:43) 수정 2025.07.28 (15:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Over in Jeju island, Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins are in harms way due to discarded trash including fishing equipment.

Such floating garbage not only threatens this internationally endangered species but humans too as they can cause deadly ship accidents.

[REPORT]
Only about 120 Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, an internationally endangered species, remain in waters off Jeju.

Among them, a calf swimming beside its mother stands out.

Something is wrapped around the calf's fin and tail.

It’s fishing gear thrown away by humans.

Another adult bottlenose dolphin entangled in abandoned fishing gear was discovered nearby.

Oh Seung-mok / Documentary Filmmaker
If the rope around the dolphin gets caught on rocks or fishing lines, the dolphin could become trapped and unable to escape.

The Jeju provincial government has started looking for ways to rescue the dolphins.

Abandoned fishing equipment is threatening not only marine animals, but also humans by damaging ships.

Last year, there were 56 ship accidents caused by floating matters off Jeju, more than double the number in 2020.

Jeju authorities decided to set up an immediate response system.

Kim Seung-eon / Jeju Provincial Gov't
When debris is reported, government boats collect them. In urgent or dangerous cases, the Coast Guard takes them away immediately.

Beyond cleanup, urgent measures are needed to reduce the generation of sea waste itself.

Last year, the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation collected 180 tons of floating waste, including abandoned fishing gear, in Jeju waters. That's up over 60% in the space of a year.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Floating sea waste theatens dolphins
    • 입력 2025-07-28 15:43:53
    • 수정2025-07-28 15:45:17
    News Today

[LEAD]
Over in Jeju island, Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins are in harms way due to discarded trash including fishing equipment.

Such floating garbage not only threatens this internationally endangered species but humans too as they can cause deadly ship accidents.

[REPORT]
Only about 120 Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, an internationally endangered species, remain in waters off Jeju.

Among them, a calf swimming beside its mother stands out.

Something is wrapped around the calf's fin and tail.

It’s fishing gear thrown away by humans.

Another adult bottlenose dolphin entangled in abandoned fishing gear was discovered nearby.

Oh Seung-mok / Documentary Filmmaker
If the rope around the dolphin gets caught on rocks or fishing lines, the dolphin could become trapped and unable to escape.

The Jeju provincial government has started looking for ways to rescue the dolphins.

Abandoned fishing equipment is threatening not only marine animals, but also humans by damaging ships.

Last year, there were 56 ship accidents caused by floating matters off Jeju, more than double the number in 2020.

Jeju authorities decided to set up an immediate response system.

Kim Seung-eon / Jeju Provincial Gov't
When debris is reported, government boats collect them. In urgent or dangerous cases, the Coast Guard takes them away immediately.

Beyond cleanup, urgent measures are needed to reduce the generation of sea waste itself.

Last year, the Korea Marine Environment Management Corporation collected 180 tons of floating waste, including abandoned fishing gear, in Jeju waters. That's up over 60% in the space of a year.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “미 50개주에 ‘코리안 데스크’ 파견 검토”…<br>주정부 대상 외교 강화

[단독] “미 50개주에 ‘코리안 데스크’ 파견 검토”…주정부 대상 외교 강화
정동영 “한미연합훈련 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”

정동영 “한미연합훈련 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”
대통령실, 8월 15일 저녁 8시 <br>광화문 광장서 국민임명식

대통령실, 8월 15일 저녁 8시 광화문 광장서 국민임명식
‘극한 폭염’ 지속…물·그늘·휴식!

‘극한 폭염’ 지속…물·그늘·휴식!
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.