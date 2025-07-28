[News Today] Summer tourists escape heat in caves

[LEAD]

Hitting the pool or the beach isn't the only way to beat the heat.



Korea boasts a number of caves that are becoming hot favorites as Summer getaway locations.



They not only provide cooling respite from the heat, but majestic sights shaped by nature over the passage of time.



[REPORT]

Icicle-like stalactites drape down from the ceiling.



They look amazing like live octopus tentacles.



A stone pillar rising from the ground resembles a multi-tiered chocolate fountain.



All these features are found inside a mysterious cave sculpted over 400 million years.



Visitors wearing safety helmets explore the cave while escaping the heat.



They all say that the best thing about the cave is the cool air.



Jo Yeong-hwa / Seoul resident

I came here on summer vacation. It's so cool as if hundreds of air conditioners have been turned on.



Thanks to its location deep in the Baekdu Mountain Range, the cave maintains a constant temperature all year around.



The heat alert issued outside the cave does not matter here.



Kim Yun-suk / Wonju resident

It's not just cool. It’s so cold, it feels like my body's about to freeze.



There are eight caves opened to tourists in Gangwon-do Province, including Daegeum Cave in Samcheok and the national monument Baengnyong Cave in Pyeongchang.



Lee Eon / Yeongwol-gun County Office

It's cool like a fridge in the summer and mild in the winter. It's a good tourist spot for people to visit all year around.



Caves holding mysteries from hundreds of millions of years ago is welcoming summer tourists exhausted from the heat.