Deadly stalking cases

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There have been a growing number of cases in which women were killed after being stalked.



Despite having filed multiple police reports.



This has raised questions about whether the current response is strong or effective enough.



Shin Soo-bin reports.



[Report]



A man climbs up the side of an apartment building using the gas pipe.



Breaking into the home of a woman he had been stalking.



She was ultimately killed by him.



Just on July 26, another woman was fatally stabbed at her workplace by a man who had been stalking her.



Both victims had filed multiple stalking complaints with the police.



[Lee Sang-yeop/Chief, Uijeongbu Police Department: "While reviewing the victim’s personal information and prior complaints, we discovered three previous 112 emergency reports involving the victim, which led us to identify the suspect.”]



There are legal tools available to restrain stalkers—such as emergency police orders and provisional court measures—but critics say they lack real effectiveness.



The first three levels of provisional orders are not binding enough to truly protect victims. Additionally, approval rates for detention warrants requested by police are declining.



Even when police request provisional custody of suspects, courts approve less than half the time.



Victims may be issued smartwatches for emergencies, but these are often ineffective in sudden, high-risk situations.



Experts say stronger preemptive action is needed—such as prioritizing detention when there are signs of danger, and actively requesting electronic monitoring for suspects.



[Lee Yoon-ho/Professor of Police Administration, Dongguk University: “We need systems that prevent stalkers from getting near the victim in the first place. It shouldn’t fall on the victim to take action. Considering the trauma they face, this is far from excessive.”]



Last year alone, more than 31,000 stalking cases were reported via the 112 emergency line, and over 800 cases involved suspects violating court-issued restraining or no-contact orders.



This is Shin Soo-bin, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!