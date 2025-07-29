News 9

More screen time

입력 2025.07.29 (00:04)

[Anchor]

From the moment we wake up to just before we fall asleep, it’s become normal to have a smartphone in hand.

In fact, a new study shows that compared to five years ago, Koreans are sleeping less and consuming more media.

Reporter Choi In-young takes a look at how we’re spending our 24 hours.

[Report]

On a weekday afternoon, we observed a café.

Only one table was engaged in conversation.

Everyone else was glued to a screen.

["Hahaha. That really looks delicious."]

[An Hye-ri/University student: “On weekends, I usually wake up late and spend time watching YouTube or scrolling through Instagram.”]

Leisure without media is now hard to imagine.

[Park Chan-se, Lee Jae-woo/University students: “Probably around 4 to 5 hours a day go to YouTube, Instagram, or chatting on KakaoTalk.”]

The average daily media use is now 2 hours and 43 minutes—up 17 minutes from five years ago.

While time spent on traditional media like TV, newspapers, and books has decreased by 15 minutes, usage of smartphones and tablets has risen by 32 minutes.

These days, it’s more common to reach for a phone than a pillow when lying in bed.

And for the first time since tracking began, sleep time has decreased.

The average daily sleep duration is 8 hours and 4 minutes—down 8 minutes from five years ago.

This reverses the previous trend of gradually increasing sleep.

[Park Chan-se, Lee Jae-woo/University students: “We often find ourselves watching short-form videos before bed and suddenly realize time has just slipped away.”]

Eating alone—known in Korea as honbap—has also become more common, increasing by 1 to 2 percentage points across all three meals compared to five years ago.

[An Hye-ri/University student: “(Do you eat alone often?) I really enjoy honbap while watching baby YouTube videos or things like that.”]

Time spent working has decreased by 6 minutes, and time spent studying is down by 5 minutes.

This is Choi In-young, KBS News.

