U.S.-EU agree on 15% tariff deal

[Anchor]

As previously mentioned, the United States and the European Union have reached a trade agreement.

Europe, like Japan, will have a tariff rate of 15%.

In return, the U.S. has secured a promise of investment and energy purchases worth 800 trillion won.

The details of the agreement are reported by KBS Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

After final negotiations between the leaders, the U.S. has decided to impose a mutual tariff of 15% on the European Union.

The tariff on automobiles has also been agreed to be lower than the current rate, set at 15%.

This is at the same level as Japan, which is competing for the U.S. market.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I think this deal will bring us very close together, actually. Sort of, it's a partnership."]

The price was not small.

The EU has promised an additional investment of $600 billion in the U.S.

Additionally, they will purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy over three years and agree to buy large-scale military equipment.

While the purchase of energy and military equipment also serves to contain Russia, it essentially means that the U.S. has received the 'gift package' it desired.

[Ursula von der Leyen/President of the European Commission: "I knew it at the beginning, and it was indeed very tough. But, we came to a good conclusion for both sides."]

Now, the U.S. is looking towards the next target countries for negotiations.

Among the major countries with trade surpluses with the U.S. are South Korea and Taiwan.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We are looking at the deals with 3 or 4 other countries, but for the most part, you know, I can't get them to understand that."]

This implies that they are not yet satisfied and are asking for better conditions.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce has increased pressure by stating that tariffs will be imposed immediately on August 1.

However, he also mentioned that discussions could continue after August 1, leaving the possibility for further negotiations open.

Ultimately, it suggests that it is not the U.S. that is pressed for time, but the counterpart countries.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

