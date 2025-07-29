Scorching temperatures continue

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (July 28), the record-breaking heat wave continued.



It was difficult to escape the heat not only in the city but also in vacation spots, and factory workers battled the intense heat.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.



[Report]



The heat wave shows no signs of ending.



Sun hats and handheld fans have now become essential items for going out, and people are trying to cool off with coffee and ice cream.



The streets are relatively better.



In one corner of a foundry, a massive furnace is set up.



When viewed through a thermal camera, the entrance exceeds 160 degrees.



[Ari-pool/On-site worker: "It's a bit tough in the summer because it's hot... It's okay in front of the fan."]



Protective gear is essential due to the molten metal and flying sparks.



However, in this weather, one gets soaked immediately.



[Hong Jun-seok/Factory employee: "In the summer, it's important to manage your body rather than just working, so I drink a glass of water and if it gets too tough, I come up and talk and rest while continuously communicating."]



The record-breaking heat has also heated up vacation spots.



The current air temperature is nearing 40 degrees.



The temperature of the sandy beach is approaching 60 degrees.



Vacationers are using large tubes to shield themselves from the sun.



[Lee Eun-hye/Bundang, Seongnam: "(My child's) face was getting completely sunburned, so I urgently used this (tube) like an umbrella."]



[Choi Jong-deok/Guro, Seoul: "I went in to splash around, but the water was too hot, so I came back out."]



Due to the extreme heat, train operations were temporarily suspended on the suburban line between Songchu and Uijeongbu due to track issues.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



