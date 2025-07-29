News 9

Scorching temperatures continue

입력 2025.07.29 (00:04)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (July 28), the record-breaking heat wave continued.

It was difficult to escape the heat not only in the city but also in vacation spots, and factory workers battled the intense heat.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.

[Report]

The heat wave shows no signs of ending.

Sun hats and handheld fans have now become essential items for going out, and people are trying to cool off with coffee and ice cream.

The streets are relatively better.

In one corner of a foundry, a massive furnace is set up.

When viewed through a thermal camera, the entrance exceeds 160 degrees.

[Ari-pool/On-site worker: "It's a bit tough in the summer because it's hot... It's okay in front of the fan."]

Protective gear is essential due to the molten metal and flying sparks.

However, in this weather, one gets soaked immediately.

[Hong Jun-seok/Factory employee: "In the summer, it's important to manage your body rather than just working, so I drink a glass of water and if it gets too tough, I come up and talk and rest while continuously communicating."]

The record-breaking heat has also heated up vacation spots.

The current air temperature is nearing 40 degrees.

The temperature of the sandy beach is approaching 60 degrees.

Vacationers are using large tubes to shield themselves from the sun.

[Lee Eun-hye/Bundang, Seongnam: "(My child's) face was getting completely sunburned, so I urgently used this (tube) like an umbrella."]

[Choi Jong-deok/Guro, Seoul: "I went in to splash around, but the water was too hot, so I came back out."]

Due to the extreme heat, train operations were temporarily suspended on the suburban line between Songchu and Uijeongbu due to track issues.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Scorching temperatures continue
    • 입력 2025-07-29 00:04:26
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (July 28), the record-breaking heat wave continued.

It was difficult to escape the heat not only in the city but also in vacation spots, and factory workers battled the intense heat.

Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.

[Report]

The heat wave shows no signs of ending.

Sun hats and handheld fans have now become essential items for going out, and people are trying to cool off with coffee and ice cream.

The streets are relatively better.

In one corner of a foundry, a massive furnace is set up.

When viewed through a thermal camera, the entrance exceeds 160 degrees.

[Ari-pool/On-site worker: "It's a bit tough in the summer because it's hot... It's okay in front of the fan."]

Protective gear is essential due to the molten metal and flying sparks.

However, in this weather, one gets soaked immediately.

[Hong Jun-seok/Factory employee: "In the summer, it's important to manage your body rather than just working, so I drink a glass of water and if it gets too tough, I come up and talk and rest while continuously communicating."]

The record-breaking heat has also heated up vacation spots.

The current air temperature is nearing 40 degrees.

The temperature of the sandy beach is approaching 60 degrees.

Vacationers are using large tubes to shield themselves from the sun.

[Lee Eun-hye/Bundang, Seongnam: "(My child's) face was getting completely sunburned, so I urgently used this (tube) like an umbrella."]

[Choi Jong-deok/Guro, Seoul: "I went in to splash around, but the water was too hot, so I came back out."]

Due to the extreme heat, train operations were temporarily suspended on the suburban line between Songchu and Uijeongbu due to track issues.

This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.
황다예
황다예 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국 압박 추가 카드 고심…조선 협력 중심 15% 방어 총력

미국 압박 추가 카드 고심…조선 협력 중심 15% 방어 총력
극한 폭염, 이번 주 금요일까지 더 간다

극한 폭염, 이번 주 금요일까지 더 간다
[단독] 특검, ‘김건희 순방 목걸이’ 뇌물죄 적시…‘귀중품 보관’ 인척 소환

[단독] 특검, ‘김건희 순방 목걸이’ 뇌물죄 적시…‘귀중품 보관’ 인척 소환
정동영 “한미연합연습 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”

정동영 “한미연합연습 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.