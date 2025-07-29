News 9

‘Yellow Envelope’ bill

[Anchor]

The so-called “Yellow Envelope Bill” was repeatedly blocked under the previous administration by presidential veto.

Labor unions are now calling for the bill to pass quickly, while business groups are raising concerns, warning that a series of employer-burdening bills are waiting in line.

Park Kyung-joon reports.

[Report]

In the summer of 2022, subcontracted workers at the former Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering went on strike for 51 days.

The company claimed it suffered losses of 800 billion won due to the strike.

It filed a 47 billion won damages lawsuit against five union leaders—sparking debate over revising the Trade Union Act, commonly referred to as the “Yellow Envelope Bill.”

The bill would prohibit excessive damage claims if a strike is triggered by an employer’s illegal activity, allow subcontracted workers to negotiate directly with the main contractor, and ensure their right to strike.

After being vetoed multiple times by the previous president, the bill is once again approaching passage in the National Assembly.

Labor groups largely welcomed the move and urged swift legislation.

However, they expressed disappointment that the bill still does not expand the definition of “worker” or prevent damage claims against individual workers.

[Jeon Ho-il/Spokesperson, Korean Confederation of Trade Unions: "This version is a step forward compared to the one vetoed. Still, the right to unionize for all workers, including freelancers, platform workers, and specially-employed laborers, has again failed to clear the National Assembly."]

Business groups remain strongly opposed.

They argue that major export industries like automotive, shipbuilding, and steel depend on large networks of subcontractors, and the bill could lead to excessive bargaining demands and strikes from subcontracted unions.

[Hwang Yong-yeon/Head of Labor Policy, Korea Enterprises Federation: "Despite offering compromises like damage caps and protection against wage garnishment, the bill unilaterally reflects only labor’s demands."]

Business leaders are also voicing concern over other pending proposals—including a Commercial Act revision mandating cumulative voting and a planned corporate tax hike. They are calling for careful consideration of industrial competitiveness, especially as Korean industries face growing tariff-related pressures from the U.S.

This is Park Kyung-joon, KBS News.

