Warrant for ex-interior minister

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The special counsel investigating the insurrection has requested a detention warrant for former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min.



They believe he was an accomplice who actively participated in declaring martial law and carried out key roles.



The detention warrant hearing will be held in three days, on Thursday.



Han Sol reports.



[Report]



The special counsel team has filed for a detention warrant against former Minister Lee Sang-min, asserting he played a central role in the alleged insurrection.



Earlier, former Minister Lee stated that he expressed concerns during the Cabinet meeting held on Dec. 3 last year, just before the declaration of emergency martial law.



[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/Dec. 2023 /National Assembly Emergency Inquiry: “I also expressed my concerns. There wasn’t any clear agreement or disagreement expressed at the meeting.”]



Contrary to this, the special counsel believes Lee actively participated in the emergency martial law plan.



They say that after former President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed that "power and water be cut off and specific media outlets be shut down around midnight," Lee called Fire Agency Commissioner Heo Suk-gon and told him, “If the police request cooperation for cutting power and water, please comply.”



The special counsel charged Lee with “participating in a key role in an insurrection.” This is the next most severe charge after being the principal instigator.



He also faces charges of abuse of authority.



Although power and water were not actually cut, investigators say Lee caused subordinates to carry out actions beyond their legal duties.



In addition, Lee is being charged with perjury for allegedly making false statements during President Yoon’s impeachment trial in February.



[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety/Feb. 2025: "As minister, I have no authority whatsoever to command or instruct the Fire Agency Chief."]



The special counsel said it filed for the detention warrant due to the seriousness of the crimes, risk of evidence destruction, and possibility of reoffending.



The detention warrant hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on July 31 at the Seoul Central District Court.



This is Han Sol, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!