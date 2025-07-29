News 9

Tariff risk for Korean cars

[Anchor]

If, by any chance, the tariff negotiations do not conclude on time, our cars will have to pay more tariffs than Japanese and European cars.

Not only finished vehicles but also parts manufacturers will suffer a domino effect.

Reporter Lee Jae-hee has the details.

[Report]

Last year, the sales of Korean vehicles in the U.S. automotive market amounted to $38 billion.

Along with Europe and Japan, it is effectively part of the 'Big 3' in U.S. automotive exports.

The competitiveness was due to prices being about 5% cheaper, but if we cannot secure the same 15% tariff as Japan and the EU, the situation changes.

If we alone continue to pay a 25% tariff, the additional cost that Hyundai and Kia will bear is 12.5 trillion won.

Equalizing tariffs with Japan and the EU would reduce those costs by about 40%, but even that may not be enough to stay competitive.

[Kim Kyung-yu/Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade: "There were some concessions made to establish an FTA (Free Trade Agreement) with the U.S. If we consider those aspects, we should aim for about 12.5% to be acceptable..."]

Tariffs will also apply to automotive parts, not just finished vehicles.

The local parts procurement rate for our vehicles produced in the U.S. is less than 50%.

This is lower than that of Japanese vehicles, which sell well in the U.S.

Companies have announced plans to localize parts in response to high tariffs.

[Lee Seung-jo/Head of Planning and Finance, Hyundai Motor Company/2nd Quarter Earnings Announcement/July 24: "We aim to promote strategic localization of parts. Additionally, we plan to closely examine the expansion of local production of finished vehicles based on various scenarios to respond flexibly to the market."]

For the domestic parts industry, there are concerns about a 'domino effect' where exports to the U.S. shrink and, in the long term, domestic supply becomes difficult.

[Bang Je-uk/Executive Director, Korea Auto Industries Corp. Association: "Building a factory costs about three times as much. We also need to ensure the quality of the production line. It will take at least two years."]

The U.S. has also announced that it will reveal tariffs on semiconductors, our second-largest export item to the U.S., in two weeks.

This is KBS News, Lee Jae-hee reporting.

