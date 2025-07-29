U.S.-EU tariff deal add pressure

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With just days remaining before reciprocal tariffs take effect, the United States has reached a tariff agreement with the European Union, following a similar deal with Japan, further increasing pressure on us.



The presidential office has acknowledged the increased pressure from the U.S. and is refining its negotiation strategy with national interests as the top priority.



As predictions emerge that additional openings for rice and beef are unavoidable, our government is presenting the shipbuilding cooperation card.



The goal is to maintain the 15% tariff threshold.



First, reporter Son Seo-young.



[Report]



The presidential office was busy today (July 28) preparing countermeasures for tariff negotiations with the United States.



President Lee Jae Myung received reports from ministers of relevant departments as well as his aides and discussed negotiation strategies.



In particular, it has been reported that the government confirmed the U.S. response to the shipbuilding industry cooperation plan proposed by our government over the weekend.



President Lee ordered, "Please do your best for national interests until the end."



[Kang Yu-jung/Spokesperson for the Presidential Office: "The tariff negotiations, which began with U.S. trade pressure, are issues that the government, the business community, and both ruling and opposition parties must respond to jointly."]



The presidential office reiterated that the pressure from the U.S. is strong and that discussions are ongoing regarding the opening of agricultural and livestock markets.



[Woo Sang-ho/Chief of Political Affairs at the Presidential Office: "It is true that there are demands regarding agricultural and livestock products, but we are working to minimize the scope of concessions to protect domestic industries as much as possible."]



In a situation where various countries are using the opening of rice and beef markets as negotiation cards, we cannot simply hold out, but instead, we plan to use the expansion of shipbuilding cooperation as leverage to lower the level of pressure.



It is known that our shipbuilding companies will support large-scale local investments, workforce training, and technology transfer, and that government financial support measures are also included.



With Japan and the EU already announcing substantial investment plans in the U.S., there is a prospect that strengthening manufacturing cooperation centered on the shipbuilding industry could be a viable card rather than the initially considered large-scale investment fund for the U.S.



Effectively communicating the contributions to alliances and security to trade negotiation officials is also a task.



The government aims to maintain the 15% tariff rate agreed upon by Japan and the European Union, with the finance and diplomatic heads of South Korea and the U.S. set to meet in Washington D.C. on the 31st for final negotiations.



KBS News, Son Seo-young.



