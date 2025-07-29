Extreme heat wave

동영상 고정 취소

The heat wave shows no signs of easing.



The extreme heat is forecasted to continue until this Friday.



In response to the prolonged heat wave, the government has decided to mobilize all available resources.



This is a report by our weather correspondent Kim Se-hyun.



[Report]



In Seoul, where a heat wave warning has been in effect for five days.



Staff from the community center are visiting households to check on residents.



[“Hello~”]



They are monitoring the health of the elderly by checking their blood pressure and blood sugar levels.



[“Make sure to drink water frequently since it’s hot.”]



They are checking if residents are managing well in the ongoing heat.



[Yoo Moon-soon/Resident of Yongsan-gu, Seoul: “(How are you managing in this heat?) With everyone checking in, there’s really nothing to worry about.”]



The intensity of the heat wave shows no signs of diminishing, with temperatures reaching 38.3 degrees in Jeongseon, Gangwon, and 36.4 degrees in Seoul today (7.28).



The Korea Meteorological Administration predicts that the maximum daytime temperature in Seoul will rise to 36 degrees until this Friday.



The pattern of the heat wave is also changing.



While last week the heat was concentrated in the metropolitan area, this week it is expected to expand nationwide, with most regions reaching around 35 degrees.



Typhoon Co-may is also exacerbating the heat wave.



The air rising from the typhoon is descending near our country, strengthening the North Pacific high pressure system.



Yesterday (7.27), nearly a hundred heat-related patients visited emergency rooms, bringing the total number of heat-related illnesses this year to over 2,400.



In response to the prolonged heat wave, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety has announced that it will mobilize all available resources to support disaster victims from wildfires and heavy rains to prevent secondary damage and minimize loss of life.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



