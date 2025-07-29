Deadly manhole accident

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Another manhole accident has occurred amid the heatwave.



Two workers in their 70s who were working in a manhole suffocated, and one of them has died.



Manhole-related incidents have been frequent lately, and these types of suffocation accidents are especially concentrated in the summer.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.



[Report]



Firefighters descend through the narrow manhole.



They pull the collapsed worker out of the manhole.



[“Slowly! Slowly!”]



Around 12:30 PM yesterday (7.27), when the temperature exceeded 38 degrees, two male workers in their 70s suffocated and collapsed in a manhole in Geumcheon-gu, Seoul.



They were temporary workers from a subcontractor contracted with the Seoul Southern Waterworks Office, and they were performing water supply work when the incident occurred.



This is the manhole where the accident happened.



The first worker who entered the manhole died, and another worker who went in to rescue him was also transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest.



The inside of the manhole was particularly dangerous due to the extreme heat.



The oxygen concentration measured by the fire authorities was below 4.5%, which is about a quarter of the normal atmospheric oxygen level.



[Choi Myung-ki/Professor, Korea Industrial Site Professors Group: “When the weather gets hot, the oxygen level in enclosed spaces decreases, and carbon dioxide and other gases accumulate, leading to a high possibility of suffocation or death due to oxygen deficiency.”]



In fact, over the past 10 years, 126 people have died from suffocation incidents in enclosed spaces like manholes.



Among them, 40 deaths occurred during the summer, which is about one in three cases.



Therefore, it is necessary to measure the oxygen level in the manhole before work begins, but the police report that no measurements were taken.



The Minister of Labor stated that regulations will be promptly revised to ensure that the wearing of masks and the measurement of harmful gases are strictly enforced during work in enclosed spaces.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!