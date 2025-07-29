News 9

Minister eyes drill changes

[Anchor]

Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young stated that he plans to suggest to President Lee Jae Myung to adjust the upcoming South Korea-U.S. joint exercises scheduled for next month.

He also mentioned that private contacts for inter-Korean exchanges will be fully permitted.

This is reporter Yang Min-cheol.

[Report]

Today (7.28), Minister of Unification Chung Dong-young, who received his appointment letter and met with reporters, mentioned the 'adjustment of the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises.'

When asked if he would propose adjustments to the 'Ulchi Freedom Shield' exercise scheduled for next month, he replied, "I have that intention."

He added that whether this would mean postponement or downsizing could be revealed after the National Security Council working-level coordination meeting scheduled for tomorrow (7.29).

He also stated that this issue would serve as a gauge for the current government's North Korea policy.

During his confirmation hearing, Minister Chung made similar remarks.

[Chung Dong-young/Minister of Unification nominee confirmation hearing/July 14: “Back in late 2017, President Moon Jae-in said he would propose to the U.S. delaying the joint military exercises scheduled for March, and that opened the door to inter-Korean dialogue...”]

The idea seems to be that adjusting the joint exercises — which North Korea is particularly sensitive to — could help create a dialogue atmosphere similar to that of 2018.

However, some point out that North Korea, which has grown closer to Russia, sees little need to talk with South Korea or the U.S., and that adjusting a drill scheduled in just over 20 days is not realistically feasible.

In response, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, “There is no change in the joint exercise schedule,” and the presidential office stated that a final decision would be made after hearing from relevant ministries, including the Ministry of National Defense.

Minister Chung also said he had ordered the full approval of civilian contact for inter-Korean exchange.

Under current law, civilian contact with North Korea can be made with just a report in most cases, but in practice, it had been operated as a permit-based system, so this is an intention to correct this.

However, as North Korea has dismantled its inter-Korean agencies and continues its severance policy, it is unclear how much actual exchange will be possible.

This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.

