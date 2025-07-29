[Exclusive] Kim’s necklace probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



If the necklace worn by Kim Keon-hee is authentic, it is worth over 60 million won.



The special prosecutor’s team is investigating the necklace as a potential bribe.



It has been confirmed that the search warrant includes bribery charges.



Jeong Sang-bin has the exclusive report.



[Report]



The woman who kept the necklace identical to the one Kim Keon-hee wore during her NATO trip—Ms. A, the mother-in-law of Kim’s older brother—was summoned by the special counsel.



[Ms. A/Mother-in-law of Kim Keon-hee’s brother/Voice altered: “(Are you here because of an investigation?) Yes. (What investigation?) It’s because of Kim Keon-hee, of course.”]



According to KBS reporting, the special prosecutor is focusing on bribery allegations against Kim.



Initially, the so-called “NATO necklace” controversy centered on a possible violation of the Public Service Ethics Act due to a failure to report the asset. However, the special investigation team reportedly listed "bribery" in the search warrant.



Investigators suspect that Kim received a necklace worth 62 million won from an unknown person and later stored it at Ms. A’s home.



Authorities seized and are now analyzing three boxes of luxury goods found at Ms. A’s residence.



Kim’s side has claimed that the accessories worn during the NATO trip were “imitations purchased overseas” and that they “do not know what luxury items were found” at Ms. A’s home.



Still, even if the items are fake, if they were received from someone and there is a connection to official duties or quid pro quo, they could constitute bribery.



So far, investigators have not identified who provided the items.



The special prosecutor’s team also summoned Kim Keon-hee’s older brother, Kim Jin-woo, along with Ms. A, and questioned them in detail about how the high-end jewelry items had been stored and under what circumstances.



This is Jeong Sang-bin, KBS News.



