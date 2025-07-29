News 9

[Exclusive] Kim’s necklace probe

입력 2025.07.29 (00:45)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

If the necklace worn by Kim Keon-hee is authentic, it is worth over 60 million won.

The special prosecutor’s team is investigating the necklace as a potential bribe.

It has been confirmed that the search warrant includes bribery charges.

Jeong Sang-bin has the exclusive report.

[Report]

The woman who kept the necklace identical to the one Kim Keon-hee wore during her NATO trip—Ms. A, the mother-in-law of Kim’s older brother—was summoned by the special counsel.

[Ms. A/Mother-in-law of Kim Keon-hee’s brother/Voice altered: “(Are you here because of an investigation?) Yes. (What investigation?) It’s because of Kim Keon-hee, of course.”]

According to KBS reporting, the special prosecutor is focusing on bribery allegations against Kim.

Initially, the so-called “NATO necklace” controversy centered on a possible violation of the Public Service Ethics Act due to a failure to report the asset. However, the special investigation team reportedly listed "bribery" in the search warrant.

Investigators suspect that Kim received a necklace worth 62 million won from an unknown person and later stored it at Ms. A’s home.

Authorities seized and are now analyzing three boxes of luxury goods found at Ms. A’s residence.

Kim’s side has claimed that the accessories worn during the NATO trip were “imitations purchased overseas” and that they “do not know what luxury items were found” at Ms. A’s home.

Still, even if the items are fake, if they were received from someone and there is a connection to official duties or quid pro quo, they could constitute bribery.

So far, investigators have not identified who provided the items.

The special prosecutor’s team also summoned Kim Keon-hee’s older brother, Kim Jin-woo, along with Ms. A, and questioned them in detail about how the high-end jewelry items had been stored and under what circumstances.

This is Jeong Sang-bin, KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Kim’s necklace probe
    • 입력 2025-07-29 00:45:34
    News 9
[Anchor]

If the necklace worn by Kim Keon-hee is authentic, it is worth over 60 million won.

The special prosecutor’s team is investigating the necklace as a potential bribe.

It has been confirmed that the search warrant includes bribery charges.

Jeong Sang-bin has the exclusive report.

[Report]

The woman who kept the necklace identical to the one Kim Keon-hee wore during her NATO trip—Ms. A, the mother-in-law of Kim’s older brother—was summoned by the special counsel.

[Ms. A/Mother-in-law of Kim Keon-hee’s brother/Voice altered: “(Are you here because of an investigation?) Yes. (What investigation?) It’s because of Kim Keon-hee, of course.”]

According to KBS reporting, the special prosecutor is focusing on bribery allegations against Kim.

Initially, the so-called “NATO necklace” controversy centered on a possible violation of the Public Service Ethics Act due to a failure to report the asset. However, the special investigation team reportedly listed "bribery" in the search warrant.

Investigators suspect that Kim received a necklace worth 62 million won from an unknown person and later stored it at Ms. A’s home.

Authorities seized and are now analyzing three boxes of luxury goods found at Ms. A’s residence.

Kim’s side has claimed that the accessories worn during the NATO trip were “imitations purchased overseas” and that they “do not know what luxury items were found” at Ms. A’s home.

Still, even if the items are fake, if they were received from someone and there is a connection to official duties or quid pro quo, they could constitute bribery.

So far, investigators have not identified who provided the items.

The special prosecutor’s team also summoned Kim Keon-hee’s older brother, Kim Jin-woo, along with Ms. A, and questioned them in detail about how the high-end jewelry items had been stored and under what circumstances.

This is Jeong Sang-bin, KBS News.
정상빈
정상빈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미국 압박 추가 카드 고심…조선 협력 중심 15% 방어 총력

미국 압박 추가 카드 고심…조선 협력 중심 15% 방어 총력
극한 폭염, 이번 주 금요일까지 더 간다

극한 폭염, 이번 주 금요일까지 더 간다
[단독] 특검, ‘김건희 순방 목걸이’ 뇌물죄 적시…‘귀중품 보관’ 인척 소환

[단독] 특검, ‘김건희 순방 목걸이’ 뇌물죄 적시…‘귀중품 보관’ 인척 소환
정동영 “한미연합연습 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”

정동영 “한미연합연습 조정 건의할 생각…민간 대북 접촉 전면 허용”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.