Personnel chief under fire

[Anchor]



The controversial remarks made by Choi Dong-seok, the head of the Ministry of Personnel Management, are continuing to spark debate.



Newly surfaced comments belittling supporters of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok during the recent presidential election have come to light.



The People Power Party is demanding his dismissal, while the Democratic Party is struggling to quell the controversy.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



Choi Dong-seok, the head of the Ministry of Personnel Management, was previously embroiled in controversy over secondary victimization in the sexual assault case involving former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.



He has not only referred to former President Moon Jae-in as "the source of all suffering," but also made sharp remarks directed at current government officials such as Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho, Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung, and Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik, further fueling the controversy over his comments.



This time, remarks belittling the supporters of candidates Kim Moon-soo and Lee Jun-seok around the time of the last presidential election have come under scrutiny.



[Choi Dong-seok/Head of Ministry of Personnel Management/June: "About 40% supported Kim Moon-soo, didn’t they? That happened because people became foolish."]



[Choi Dong-seok/Head of Ministry of Personnel Management/May: "Only people with far lower intellectual capacity than Lee Jun-seok support him."]



The People Power Party has strongly opposed these comments and called for Choi's resignation.



[Song Eon-seog/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee and Floor Leader: "Appointing a big YouTuber known for outrageous remarks to lead civil service personnel reform is completely out of touch with public expectations and common sense."]



The Democratic Party has stated that the president's authority over appointments should be respected and has taken steps to prevent the controversy from spreading.



[Park Sang-hyuk/Senior Spokesperson of the Democratic Party/YTN Radio 'News Fighting, I'm Kim Young-soo': "The president has a will to boldly appoint such experts from the private sector for innovation."]



Youn Kun-young, a key member of the pro-Moon faction who previously called Choi's remarks about former President Moon "humiliating," has also toned down his criticism.



[Youn Kun-young/Democratic Party Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "If it is absolutely necessary, wouldn't it require sufficient explanation in advance...?"]



The presidential office stated, "There are no ongoing considerations regarding personnel-related issues," and Choi attended the ceremony for the appointment of new cabinet members today (7.28).



KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



