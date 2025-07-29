News 9

Kim runner-up at Scottish Open

Kim Hyo-joo finished as the runner-up at the LPGA Tour Scottish Open.

She regretted a short putt missed on the 16th hole.

On the final day of the Scottish Open, Kim Hyo-joo made an accurate iron shot to drop the ball close to the pin on the 11th hole.

After making back-to-back birdies, Kim Hyo-joo rose to a tie for the lead.

Up until the 14th hole, Kim Hyo-joo was fiercely competing for the title with rookie Lottie Woad!

However, a short par putt on the 16th hole rolled around the cup, causing her to lose her composure.

After making two consecutive bogeys, Kim Hyo-joo conceded the championship to Lottie Woad and finished as the runner-up.

Veteran Kim Sei-young, who wore red pants for a change and aimed for a comeback victory in the championship group, finished in a tie for 3rd place.

Lottie Woad, the amateur world number one from England, had a strong debut by winning in her first professional tournament.

