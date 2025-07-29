Kim runner-up at Scottish Open

동영상 고정 취소

Kim Hyo-joo finished as the runner-up at the LPGA Tour Scottish Open.



She regretted a short putt missed on the 16th hole.



On the final day of the Scottish Open, Kim Hyo-joo made an accurate iron shot to drop the ball close to the pin on the 11th hole.



After making back-to-back birdies, Kim Hyo-joo rose to a tie for the lead.



Up until the 14th hole, Kim Hyo-joo was fiercely competing for the title with rookie Lottie Woad!



However, a short par putt on the 16th hole rolled around the cup, causing her to lose her composure.



After making two consecutive bogeys, Kim Hyo-joo conceded the championship to Lottie Woad and finished as the runner-up.



Veteran Kim Sei-young, who wore red pants for a change and aimed for a comeback victory in the championship group, finished in a tie for 3rd place.



Lottie Woad, the amateur world number one from England, had a strong debut by winning in her first professional tournament.



