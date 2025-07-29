News 9

Korean prospects eye MLB

[Anchor]

Recently, the number of promising baseball players in our country heading directly to the United States after graduating from high school has increased exponentially.

So far, there have been very few success stories.

Reporter Park Ju-mi reports on the dilemma and the trend of high school prospects going straight to Major League Baseball.

[Report]

This year, as always, Major League Baseball scouts flocked to where the Korean prospects are.

They are observing top talents, including Park Jun-hyun from Bugil High School, the son of former Samsung slugger Park Sok-min, and Moon Seo-jun from Jangchung High School.

Among the so-called "Big Four," Kim Sung-jun from Gwangju Jeil High School has already signed a contract with Texas for $1.2 million.

Following Kim Sung-jun, Moon Seo-jun is reportedly in negotiations with Toronto, and Park Jun-hyun is also receiving offers from multiple teams in the U.S. and is contemplating his options.

[Major League Scout: "Because we can see Kim Hye-seong, before Ha-seong, so we have to focus and spend money and spend time. High school players can impact..."]

Starting with two players in 1997, the trend of going directly to the U.S. has steadily increased, peaking at eight players in 2009, and this year, Lee Hyeon-seung and Kim Seong-jun have already been confirmed, with recent cases of players even entering U.S. colleges.

However, the problem is that success stories are extremely rare.

The cases of Lee Hak-ju and Bae Ji-hwan also provide many insights, with experts consistently pointing out that young players struggle to adapt to unfamiliar environments.

[Jeong Yoon-jin/Duksoo High School Coach: "A few years ago, a student went to the U.S. after graduation, and I strongly advised against it. Unlike Korea, where players are guided step-by-step, in the U.S., coaching ends once the scheduled training is over. You have to do everything on your own."]

Jang Hyun-seok and Shim Jun-seok also face an uncertain future in the U.S.

As Korea’s draft system is shaken by an unprecedented wave of talent heading to the U.S., Korean baseball now finds itself in a deep dilemma.

This is KBS News, Park Ju-mi.

