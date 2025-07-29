News 9

Doosan rookie rising

[Anchor]

Last month, manager Lee Seung-yuop stepped down from the professional baseball team Doosan.

As acting manager Cho Sung-hwan's system takes hold, the team is gradually regaining its former tenacity.

In particular, rookie Park Jun-soon has made a surprise appearance as a key player in the 'fountain of youth baseball,' becoming a significant factor in the second half ranking battle.

Reporter Lee Mu-hyung reports.

[Report]

A home run that soared over the left fence at Jamsil in his first at-bat.

A triple earned through a rookie's sprint, and a double heading towards a perfect course.

Although he fell short of achieving the remarkable 'reverse cycling hit' due to a lack of a single after the home run, triple, and double, Doosan's Park Jun-soon has recently become a player that is 'worth watching' at every at-bat.

[Kim Tae-ryong/Doosan General Manager: "Park Jun-soon, an infielder from the prestigious baseball school Duksoo High School in Seoul."]

Park Jun-soon, the only position player selected in the first round of last year's draft, quickly secured the starting third base position in his rookie year and has since inherited the number 52 jersey from 'team legend' Kim Jae-ho, who retired earlier this month, emerging as Doosan's next-generation core infielder.

With a season batting average of 0.315, he is currently recording the highest batting average on the team alongside Cave, and his aspirations are grand, to say the least.

[Park Jun-soon/Doosan Infielder: "I want to aim for the most hits and become the batting champion. About 220 hits... I have always wanted to have the image of a player who gets hits when I go out, just like I envisioned in high school..."]

Additionally, the growth of infielder Oh Myeong-jin, who is also recording a batting average close to 0.300, and high school rookie pitcher Choi Min-seok symbolizes the revival of Doosan's 'fountain of youth baseball.'

In fact, with the young players' leap, Doosan has regained balance in pitching and hitting, showing formidable resilience by stopping Hanwha's 11-game winning streak and LG's perfect week last week.

[Oh Myeong-jin/Doosan Infielder: "Baseball is always fun. Since I will be playing baseball next year and the year after, I will always work hard, thinking about the time I spent in the second team with a desperate heart."]

After manager Lee Seung-yuop's resignation last month, Doosan, with new faces like Park Jun-soon under acting manager Cho Sung-hwan, is expected to be a significant variable in the fierce competition for fifth place against KIA and SSG this week in the second half ranking battle.

This is KBS News Lee Mu-hyung.

