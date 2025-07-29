Heavy rain pounds Northern China

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In China, heavy rainfall has poured down, particularly in the northern regions.



The desert and grasslands have also been inundated, turning into lakes, while in Beijing, vehicles have been swept away by the rain, causing widespread damage.



This is a report from KBS correspondent Kim Min-jung in Beijing.



[Report]



Thick raindrops fall on the sandy desert.



The vast grasslands are submerged in water, resembling lakes, and tourists who came to see the equestrian performance are taking shelter under roofs to escape the rain and wind.



In the usually dry Inner Mongolia region, 60% of the annual rainfall has fallen in just four days.



[Zhang Tao/Chief Forecaster, China's National Meteorological Center/China CCTV Report: "An unusual rainfall situation has occurred, with over 250mm of rain falling around Hohhot city in Inner Mongolia."]



As strong convective phenomena continue, heavy rain has been falling for several days, mainly in northern China.



In Hebei Province, the Luanhe River has experienced flooding for the first time this year among China's major rivers.



Small rivers connected to the Luanhe have risen to the point where walkways are submerged, and landslides have occurred, resulting in several deaths and injuries.



Residential areas have also been flooded with muddy water.



[Resident: "Buildings are constructed on the side where the water flows into the river, so the drainage flow is slow."]



The capital, Beijing, is no exception.



In northern Beijing, more than 300mm of rain has fallen in a single day.



Vehicles have been swept away by the torrents created by the rain, and over 4,000 residents have been evacuated urgently.



Following the heavy rainfall centered in northern China, heavy rain is also forecasted for the southern coastal regions of China until the end of this month due to the influence of Typhoon Co-May, prompting authorities to prepare countermeasures.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



